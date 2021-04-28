Community Newsletter: Carthage College

KENOSHA — Even as first-year college enrollment nationwide plummeted by 13.1% in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Carthage College brought in 6% more students in fall 2020 than the previous year.
The sigh of relief lasted only briefly. While Carthage’s belief in the power of a well-rounded education hasn’t wavered, even a sturdy, 174-year-old institution has to take a long look in the mirror at a moment like that.
Actually, the college has engaged in some healthy self-reflection for quite a while. That exercise has led Carthage to expand its academic, athletic, and cultural options in line with student interests and job market trends.
A student who enrolls this fall could major in engineering science, minor in film and new media, and compete in varsity esports (the official term for competitive video gaming).
Or that student could enter the new School of Business and Economics (which brings together several established academic programs), travel to South Africa for two weeks of service learning during J-Term and perform with an award-winning music ensemble.
Tying it all together is The Aspire Program, an exclusive career development sequence that’s now in its second year. Aspire helps students connect interests to jobs while building the entrepreneurial mindset they’ll need for the inevitable bumps in the road.
In tandem with last year’s tuition reset, Carthage recently implemented a four-year graduation guarantee to make the cost of college clearer and more manageable for families. Students who enter as freshmen and meet a handful of benchmarks along the way are assured that class schedules and other obstacles won’t delay their graduation.
Serving all ages, backgrounds
Carthage is primarily known as a place for full-time, traditionally aged students — typically those coming straight from high school. As more adults in their 20s and beyond recognize the value in continuing their education, Carthage leaders are also taking steps to serve them.
New graduate programs and tracks include Athletic Training, Sports Management, and a Master of Music for music theater instructors. Meanwhile, new joint agreements allow smoother transitions: both inbound (students transferring to Carthage from two-year schools) and outbound (Carthage students heading off to graduate school).
To support students of all backgrounds, Carthage has fortified its commitment to equity and inclusion. A welcoming Intercultural Center opened on campus, and newly funded scholarships are available to women and students of color.
The expansive anti-racism plan that President John Swallow issued last summer is well underway, highlighted by the ambitious Moon Shot for Equity. Carthage has allied with the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Milwaukee Area Technical College, and education services firm EAB as part of a national initiative to eliminate racial graduation gaps by 2030.
Because they bring different strengths to tackle mutual challenges, the college and the community are teaming up in more ways than ever:
- In courses from GIS to graphic design, faculty have started to incorporate projects for “real world” clients in Racine County and the region.
- Carthage reconvened its Business and Professional Coalition this year, hosting timely virtual discussions with Daymond John of the television show “Shark Tank” and Froedtert Health CEO Ca
- therine Jacobson.
- Industry leaders, including NHL owner Craig Leipold (a part-time Racine resident) and Milwaukee Bucks president Peter Feigin, formed an advisory council to keep Carthage’s sports management curriculum up to date.
In-person learning
After carefully reopening the classrooms and residence halls in 2020-21, administrators are planning a return to the full in-person educational format this fall. That’s certainly good news for students, but the Carthage community is just as eager to welcome the public back to the lakefront campus for a full slate of fine arts performances, NCAA Division III athletic competition and educational presentations.