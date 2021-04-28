Community Newsletter: Carthage College

KENOSHA — Even as first-year college enrollment nationwide plummeted by 13.1% in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Carthage College brought in 6% more students in fall 2020 than the previous year.

The sigh of relief lasted only briefly. While Carthage’s belief in the power of a well-rounded education hasn’t wavered, even a sturdy, 174-year-old institution has to take a long look in the mirror at a moment like that.

Actually, the college has engaged in some healthy self-reflection for quite a while. That exercise has led Carthage to expand its academic, athletic, and cultural options in line with student interests and job market trends.

A student who enrolls this fall could major in engineering science, minor in film and new media, and compete in varsity esports (the official term for competitive video gaming).

Or that student could enter the new School of Business and Economics (which brings together several established academic programs), travel to South Africa for two weeks of service learning during J-Term and perform with an award-winning music ensemble.