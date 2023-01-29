Community Newsletter: Carthage College

KENOSHA — After a holiday break, the lakefront campus at Carthage College is again buzzing with activity. Besides educating its students with a growing list of academic programs, its working with partners in Racine County and beyond to address some of the most pressing community issues.

The next luncheon event organized by the Carthage Business and Professional Coalition will bring together experts from corporate, public health, and higher education settings to address the nationwide mental health crisis.

The panel discussion will take place Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the Todd Wehr Center on the Carthage campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for lunch and networking, with the program to follow at noon. Registration is required for the free event.

Kelly Smith, assistant dean for student success and wellness at Carthage, will moderate the discussion. To help remove the stigma surrounding mental health care, the college recently moved its Health and Counseling Center to a more central location on campus.

The luncheon is made possible by the Sam and Gene Johnson Distinguished Visitors Program. Visit carthage.edu/businesscoalition for a list of panelists and to register.

Education pathway

Through a joint initiative between Carthage, UW-Parkside and the Racine Unified School District that began last fall, students in the education pathway at The Academies of Racine can earn up to a semester of college credit (at no cost) while they’re still in high school.

The dual credit option is intended to help combat the teacher shortage in area schools. Carthage and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside have committed to ensure that credits will transfer between institutions and apply toward an aspiring educator’s college degree.

“We know that RUSD hires many, many new teachers every year,” said John Swallow, Carthage president. “Through this pathway, we will encourage and educate more Racine high school students to take these positions in their home community, supporting public education in Racine and, we believe, reducing teacher turnover.”

Practical experience

Between summer and fall 2022, at least seven Carthage students completed internships with Racine employers.

“I was able to spend my summer at the Racine Zoo, gaining important hands-on experience with a large variety of animals as well as further understanding of what I want to do once I graduate,” said biology major Lucas Rognrud.

Growing up on a lake in Minnesota, Lucas was fascinated by the visiting herons and loons. Rather than taking any ordinary summer job, he received a supplemental grant through Carthage’s Tarble Internship Fund that allowed him to gain relevant experience.

As an intern, he assisted zookeepers with their daily routines, from preparing the animals’ meals to setting up enrichment activities. He was especially drawn to the zoo’s African penguins and their individual quirks.

PR assistance

Each year, Carthage students in the "Public Relations Writing" course create a PR package for a small partner company in the area. A previous partner, 1 of Us Brewing in Mount Pleasant recently held the grand opening of its taproom.

Students in the class created a comprehensive marketing plan for the business, including a social media audit, sample press releases and more.

“Partnering with 1 of Us and learning how to create a PR package for an actual business was an irreplaceable real-world experience,” said public relations major Nina Werger.

Brewery owner Steven Rosenberg was impressed by the students’ professionalism.

“There was a huge return on time investment,” he said, “and it ended up being very beneficial for us.”

Organizations and business who could benefit from free public relations assistance can contact Carthage professor Colleen Palmer at cpalmer5@carthage.edu.