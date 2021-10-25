Community Newsletter: Business and Professional Coalition is back at Carthage

KENOSHA — The Business and Professional Coalition is back.

Carthage College recently revived its signature community program after a brief hiatus. Led by and focused on regional businesses, the BPC brings together civic and professional leaders from across the region to discuss mutual concerns and opportunities.

The late Ralph Tenuta, a Kenosha businessman who served as a Carthage trustee for 16 years, founded the coalition in the early 1990s. Since then, members have gathered dozens of times on the campus for substantive conversations designed to strengthen the economy in Racine and Kenosha counties and beyond.

These luncheons feature prominent speakers from the public, private, and nonprofit sectors. Besides giving a public presentation, special guests often lead informal discussions with Carthage students in classes that match their expertise.

Bob Lee Jr., president of Lee Mechanical, chairs an 11-member steering committee. He’s determined to carry out Tenuta’s vision for the BPC “as a convener for the current generation of business leaders.”