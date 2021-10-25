Community Newsletter: Business and Professional Coalition is back at Carthage

KENOSHA — The Business and Professional Coalition is back.
Carthage College recently revived its signature community program after a brief hiatus. Led by and focused on regional businesses, the BPC brings together civic and professional leaders from across the region to discuss mutual concerns and opportunities.
The late Ralph Tenuta, a Kenosha businessman who served as a Carthage trustee for 16 years, founded the coalition in the early 1990s. Since then, members have gathered dozens of times on the campus for substantive conversations designed to strengthen the economy in Racine and Kenosha counties and beyond.
These luncheons feature prominent speakers from the public, private, and nonprofit sectors. Besides giving a public presentation, special guests often lead informal discussions with Carthage students in classes that match their expertise.
Bob Lee Jr., president of Lee Mechanical, chairs an 11-member steering committee. He’s determined to carry out Tenuta’s vision for the BPC “as a convener for the current generation of business leaders.”
Earlier this year, the coalition held virtual talks by entrepreneur Daymond John (best known as a co-star on ABC show “Shark Tank”) and Froedtert Health CEO Catherine Jacobson. Other past speakers include Olympic track and field star Carl Lewis; Ann E. Rondeau, then a rear admiral in the U.S. Navy and commander of the Great Lakes Naval Training Center; and Randall Tucker, chief inclusion officer for Mastercard.
Bucks executive to speak
The first guest to speak in person since the restart will be Raven Jemison, executive vice president of business operations for the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks and their arena, Fiserv Forum. She manages the Bucks’ foundational and entrepreneurial business units, including ticketing, marketing, technology, analytics, social responsibility and the G League affiliate Wisconsin Herd.
The talk is scheduled for noon Tuesday, Nov. 9, in the Todd Wehr Center on the Carthage campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive. Advance registration is required for this free event. For more information and to reserve a seat, go to carthage.edu/businesscoalition.
Jemison has worked in four major American professional sports leagues: the NBA, NFL, Major League Baseball and NHL. She wants the Bucks to be a catalyst for economic development, as well as to advance social justice, equality and inclusion in the area.
“Raven is an experienced executive; she brings intellect, innovation, and an extremely successful track record to the Bucks organization,” says Peter Feigin, team president and a member of the Sports Management Advisory Council at Carthage. “She is a terrific speaker and teacher.”
Shaping future leaders
There’s also a philanthropic component to this new version of the Business and Professional Coalition. A portion of the sponsorship proceeds go to the Ralph Tenuta Experiential Learning Fund, which helps underserved Carthage students to take part in internships and other hands-on programs.
The BPC is just one prong in Carthage’s commitment to community-wide progress. Through the school’s comprehensive career development sequence, The Aspire Program, staff members connect employers and community groups with highly qualified job candidates, interns, volunteers and researchers.
It’s a collective effort. The Higher Education Regional Alliance (HERA), a group of 18 southeastern Wisconsin higher ed institutions and community partners with shared goals, recently chose Carthage President John Swallow as its chairman.
“HERA’s work is vital to our region,” Swallow says. “With as many as 90% of college and university students staying in the state post-graduation, we must work together to ensure they have the training they need to drive our economy forward. I’m looking forward to working with my colleagues across southeastern Wisconsin to help bring this change and strengthen our area’s workforce.”
To learn more about the Carthage Business and Professional Coalition, or to join the leadership team, contact Kate Keenan at kkeenan@carthage.edu or 262-551-6464.