Community Newsletter: Burlington Area School District

BURLINGTON — Burlington High School’s 161st graduating class received their diplomas on June 10.

The class of 2022 had an opportunity to visit their former elementary school and teachers.

The graduates contributed more than 13,430 service hours to the community while enrolled at BHS. Students earned 2,668 college credits through a variety of programs to prepare for college and careers.

Introducing full-day 4KStarting in fall 2022, the Burlington Area School District will offer two, 4-year-old kindergarten options: Full day or morning half day. The 4K program is open to any child who turns age 4 before Sept. 1, 2022. BASD does not charge tuition for 4K beyond the annual registration fee. BASD is accepting 4K enrollment at basd.k12.wi.us/families/enrollment.cfm.

BASD has also expanded its before- and after-school care program for elementary school children. BASD will offer before-school care starting at 6 a.m. for $10 per day and after-school care until 6 p.m. for $12 per day. Families needing both before and after school care will pay a maximum of $16 per day, per child. There will be a one-time registration fee ($35 for one child or $50 per family) and an annual $25 supply fee.

For more information and link to the registration form and payment, visit basd.k12.wi.us/schools/extended-care.cfm. Both of these initiatives are intended to support families.

Demon TriathlonThe Burlington Area School District Community Education Department will host the first Demon Triathlon on Saturday, Aug. 20. The course will begin at Rockland Lake with a 1/3-mile swim. Racers will then transition to the bike portion where they will head south and ride 17 miles through country roads and will finish with a 3.1-mile run through Downtown Burlington.

Participants can learn more information and register online at basd.k12.wi.us/families/demon-triathlon.cfm.

New administratorsBurlington Area School District welcomes Jason Sadowski as the new principal at Burlington High School. He fills a vacancy created by Eric Burling’s retirement after 31 years in BASD. Amy Levonian will join Sadowski at BHS in the assistant principal role. Another assistant principal position will be filled later this summer due to Ryan Heft accepting the principalship at Dyer Elementary School.

The district also welcomes Chris Weins as the new director of Pupil Services. Weins will work with special education and student services staff. This position expands upon the director of special education role previously filled by Kathy Merlo who retired at the end of the school year.

Shifting into new roles are Jon Nelson who will become the Karcher Middle School principal. Nelson fills a vacancy created by Ann Phillips accepting the principalship at Waller Elementary School.

Pre-School ScreeningsParents with concerns about the development of their children (birth to age 5) may schedule an appointment for a screening. Preschool screenings take place starting in the morning of Oct. 5, Nov. 9 and Dec. 7.

In 2023, screenings are scheduled for Jan. 11, Feb. 8 and March 8. Call Carol Harry at 262-763-0210, ext. 1017, for more information.

Summer programsEven with back-to-school being weeks away, the Burlington Area School District schools stay active with summer school and many other programs. Summer school is taking place for the first time at the fully air-conditioned Karcher Middle School. Children can eat a free breakfast and lunch at either Karcher Middle School or Burlington High School.

During the summer, area children participate in summer recreation, community education, summer reading program and athletic events.

For more information about the Burlington Area School District, visit www.basd.k12.wi.us.