Community Newsletter: Burlington Area School District

BURLINGTON — The public will have the opportunity to tour Burlington’s new Karcher Middle School when an open house is held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12.

Students in grades six to eight have been settling into the new state-of-the-art middle school that was designed to bring in a lot of natural light.

What means more to the occupants is the learning that will take place almost anywhere in the school. In addition to the traditional courses, there are a lot of new learning opportunities. This fall, Karcher added 17 new elective classes. There is a STEM lab with 3-D printers. There are places for students to display their work. There is a big gym and fitness area. And next year there will be plenty of outdoor recreation space.

Even with Karcher being the first school in the district to be fully air conditioned, it is more energy efficient. The project was completed on schedule and under budget.

Student safety first

As Burlington’s schools received referendum-funded upgrades, the plans included increasing safety. Karcher Middle School, as well as Dyer, Lyons, Cooper and Waller elementary schools, were all designed or remodeled with secure entrances. This means that guests enter a main office and check in before being able to access the building.