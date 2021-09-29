Community Newsletter: Burlington Area School District

BURLINGTON — The public will have the opportunity to tour Burlington’s new Karcher Middle School when an open house is held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12.
Students in grades six to eight have been settling into the new state-of-the-art middle school that was designed to bring in a lot of natural light.
What means more to the occupants is the learning that will take place almost anywhere in the school. In addition to the traditional courses, there are a lot of new learning opportunities. This fall, Karcher added 17 new elective classes. There is a STEM lab with 3-D printers. There are places for students to display their work. There is a big gym and fitness area. And next year there will be plenty of outdoor recreation space.
Even with Karcher being the first school in the district to be fully air conditioned, it is more energy efficient. The project was completed on schedule and under budget.
Student safety first
As Burlington’s schools received referendum-funded upgrades, the plans included increasing safety. Karcher Middle School, as well as Dyer, Lyons, Cooper and Waller elementary schools, were all designed or remodeled with secure entrances. This means that guests enter a main office and check in before being able to access the building.
Also new is the Raptor Visitor Management System in every school. This program requires a parent or guest to present an ID for a quick background check. The system provides visitors with a badge to wear while in the building.
These improvements compliment other safety measures that the district has recently implemented such as the addition of more security cameras, ensuring all exterior doors are on the access system, and improving traffic around schools.
Therapy dog
Burlington High School has many friendly faces, but it recently added a wagging tail. Therapy dog, Tryg, walks around Burlington High School greeting students and supporting their well-being.
Studies have shown that therapy dogs can lower stress, decrease anxiety, and increase levels of dopamine and serotonin. When students have a positive mindset while in school, other components of the school day fall into place.
Before joining the counseling office staff, he completed more than 100 hours of supervised training and graduated from American Kennel Club courses in Puppy Kindergarten, Basic Obedience, and Canine Good Citizen. This fall he will test for his Therapy Dog International Certification and Licensure.
Bottom line
COVID-19 impacted learning and year-to-year financial comparisons. This is because some costs were reduced as plans were canceled while other costs increased due to adding risk mitigation and virtual learning tools. Federal ESSER funds ultimately helped the Burlington Area School District balance its budget.
BASD’s $7,090,075 fund balance helps strengthen the district’s financial picture. Fund balances decrease the need for short-term borrowing and can cover unforeseen expenditures. The fund balance helps improve the district’s bond rating.
At the annual meeting, community members approved a school tax levy of $22,591,254 setting the total levy at 1.41%. The mill rate, at $8.55, decreased overall by 5 cents (this varies by municipality). Last year, the Burlington Area School District had the lowest mill rate compared to its contiguous districts.
Check out BASD
In addition to providing public education for Burlington area students, the district offers community education classes for everyone. The district has a public Montessori program, its own radio station (WBSD 89.1 FM) and a school forest for outdoor education. People can learn more about the Burlington Area School District’s comprehensive offerings and its compassionate and committed staff at basd.k12.wi.us.