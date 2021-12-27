Community Newsletter: Burlington Area School District

BURLINGTON — When Coach Don Dalton added student David Sheffer to his sideline staff, he likely anticipated that Sheffer would help the team until he graduated from Burlington High School in 1976. Defying the odds, Sheffer continues to serve as team manager for football, boys basketball and baseball. He has even helped with wrestling and track over the years.

Burlington High School recognized Sheffer Dec. 22 for receiving the Distinguished Service Award from the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association. The award honors individuals who have made a significant impact on the lives of students.

“His devotion to Burlington High School athletic programs is demonstrated by the fact that he has served for 94 different seasons as a manager for various teams,” said Eric Plitzuweit, athletic director for the Burlington Area School District and a member of WADA’s board.

Family members and coaches who have become Sheffer’s extended family attended the WADA awards ceremony in November. The ceremony in December gave the entire community an opportunity to celebrate Sheffer, the Demons’ number one fan.

His commitment is unparalleled. As team manager, Sheffer attends every practice and every game for football, boys basketball and baseball regardless of whether it is home or away. As a custodian for the Burlington Area School District for 27 years, Sheffer would take vacation on Friday to make sure he didn’t miss a game.

He supports the teams and inspires student-athletes at every game. A perk of the volunteer position has been witnessing Burlington’s best athletes and best moments including the 2016 State Baseball Championship.

Baseball coach Scott Staude appreciates Sheffer’s optimism and said, “David will tell you he thinks we are going to win the conference championship and make it to state each and every year. He gets excited about victories and takes losses very hard.”

In 2009, Sheffer was inducted into BHS’s Wall of Fame which honors both alumni-athletes and individuals who have contributed time and effort to support the school’s athletic programs and mission. In 2022, Burlington High School will induct two new members in its Wall of Fame: Rick Koceja and Greg Uhlenhake.

Day of service

Burlington High School’s student leadership team, DRIVEN kicked off the holiday season with a day of service. In a single day of bell ringing by the students, the community donated $4,127 toward Love Inc. to provide winter essentials for people in Burlington. This total nearly doubled the amount raised in previous years. Students also spent part of the day with senior citizens.

Open doors

On Saturday, April 2, the Burlington Area School District will open its buildings to the community. The morning event provides an opportunity to see the significant improvements each school received through the 2018 referendum. It also gives former students and staff an opportunity to tour their former school. More details will be available in early 2022.

Kindergarten registration

4K and 5K registration begins in January. Unique to the Burlington Area School District, families can select from two programs: Traditional or Montessori. Montessori is a philosophy that creates an educational environment in which students choose their work based on readiness to learn academic concepts. In the traditional educational environment, students keep pace together. Registration information is available online at basd.k12.wi.us/families/kindergarten.cfm.

One-act wins

Burlington High School’s one-act cast received recognition for its performance of “Anne of Green Gables.” The Wisconsin Interscholastic Theatre Festival recognized the ensemble in the Critics’ Choice, Acting, Ensemble, Directing and Technical Theatre categories, as well as the following individual cast members for Outstanding Acting: Julia Torpy playing Marilla Cuthbert, Jonathan Morrell as Matthew Cuthbert and Madeline Thompson in the title role as Anne Shirley.

The student-run show had a “no-cut” policy allowing anyone who wanted to participate a way to be involved. Director Carrie Fidler said, “I’m just so happy for our students and so happy that we can excel and be inclusive.”

Buddy benches donated

In Fall 2021, both Burlington High School and Waller Elementary School received buddy benches from Scherrer Cares. Buddy benches provide a place to sit to make new friends. Waller Elementary hosted an all-school assembly where three students from Burlington High School spoke with the younger students about kindness.

