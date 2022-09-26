Community Newsletter: Burlington Area School District

BURLINGTON — The Burlington Area School District is a great place to learn, a great place to work and serves a great community. As 2022-2023 school year begins, the district is focused on ensuring students have a sense of belonging and learn the essential skills to be successful.

Using the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds granted by the federal government, the district hired several temporary positions. A bilingual family engagement coordinator serves as a resource for English Language Learner families and students. Four instructional coordinators will coach teachers to strengthen instruction in math, language arts, social studies and science. The ultimate goal of these positions is targeted academic growth.

Burlington puts students and families first. For example, Burlington started offering a full-day 4K option — an option that 82% of 4K families chose. Recognizing the need for more before and after-school care in the community, elementary students can now receive care at a BASD school. Another innovative change is adding WisCo Connect — or Wisconsin Connect Virtual Learning. This new virtual learning platform better meets the needs of virtual students and may be attractive to homeschool students, too.

A great place to work

BASD celebrates its professional staff. BASD’s payroll tops over 500 people; making it one of the largest employers in Burlington. At a time when there are reports of staffing shortages in schools, Burlington still attracts quality candidates.

In July, the school board approved wage increases for custodians ($16-$17 per hour) and secretaries/paraprofessionals ($15.50-$20 per hour). This wage adjustment recognizes the valuable work that BASD colleagues provide.

Serving a great community

On Sept. 30, the district will dedicate the new track and synthetic turf field at Burlington High School.

The track is the final project funded through the district’s 2018 capital referendum. The referendum funding allowed the community to gain a new middle school, complete significant maintenance projects, improve school safety and security, and reduce the number of school transitions.

BHS will join four other schools in the Southern Lakes Conference that have a synthetic turf field. Having a synthetic turf will allow for more events to take place on the field and will reduce the annual maintenance costs. The district received several private donations to make the synthetic field a reality. In 2020, BASD named the field for 1998 BHS graduate Tony Romo, one of the most successful student-athletes to come from the state of Wisconsin, to recognize Romo’s consistent support of his hometown.

The district is also thrilled to receive $180,000 in grant funds to enhance the district’s curriculum in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) from Ardagh Group. Ardagh Group is a global manufacturer of metal and glass with a facility in Burlington. The grants will offer innovative STEM curriculum that aligns with the curriculum standards. Through the STEM learning, Burlington students will have opportunities to better develop the 21st century skills that employers value.

Sustainable funding

Wisconsin school districts have seen annual expenditures rise while annual revenue has remained flat. The district has focused on using long-term strategies to reduce expenses including switching to LED lightbulbs and adding a wellness plan to reduce the rise in health insurance costs.

Compassion

BASD serves with compassion to ensure every student has a sense of belonging.

As we usher in the new school year, BASD is grateful to every staff member, substitute, coach and volunteer who show tremendous commitment to nurturing the whole child in a safe, healthy and just learning environment.

Additionally, we will provide comprehensive academic, athletic and fine arts offerings so every student has innovative opportunities to realize their potential.

Compassion, commitment, and comprehensive stand out as BASD’s three Cs (#BASD3Cs).