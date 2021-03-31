Community Newsletter: Burlington Area School District

Every student deserves the time and support necessary to succeed. The Burlington Area School District provides for every student from the most academically challenged to the most advanced. In recent years, BASD has expanded programming for students with special needs and “English as a Second Language” students.
Within BASD, one in every five students is a minority. Therefore, the district has challenged itself to address equity across the district and ensure that everyone feels included regardless of race, color, creed, gender, disability, national origin or sexual orientation.
Students Helping Advance Racial Equity (SHARE) clubs have been formed in the middle and high schools for peer-to-peer outreach. The district has also offered programs for staff and the community to learn more about promoting equity.
A Virtual Special Needs Resource Fair will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 6. Go to basd.k12.wi.us/district/resourcefair.cfm.
Learning during pandemic
On April 6, the Burlington Area School District returns to full in-person learning for grades seven to 12 (grades K-six have been attending school five days a week since August). This timing coincides with the staff having had the opportunity to be vaccinated and allows Burlington students to finish the year strong.
During the past year, the district swiftly responded to needs brought about by the pandemic. The district provided 72 hotspots to help students connect to virtual learning and invested in technology (such as ClassLink, screencast software, and upgrading Google Meet) to better deliver virtual and in-person learning. BASD has offered a fully virtual option through its partner, JEDI Academy.
Food service assisted families by providing 11,233 free meals in spring 2020. The USDA extended a program to offer free breakfast and lunch for the 2020-2021 school year. BASD offered meals during breaks, too.
Layered risk mitigation has helped to slow the spread of the virus in school. Masks and hand-sanitizer was provided for students and staff, there was an increase in cleaning protocol and plexiglass barriers were added where needed.
Coming in fall
Burlington area community members supported a facilities referendum in 2018. Many updates will be complete as the district begins the 2021-2022 school year. This investment will support students and learning in the community for generations to come.
Every Burlington student will benefit from updated schools. Four schools received new main entrances better located for school safety. Heavy renovations include new windows, remodeled bathrooms4, and replacements where needed from the floors to the roof. The district has eliminated the intermediate school level meaning fewer school transitions for students. The intermediate school will become a fifth elementary school and the location of the Montessori program, one of only a few public-school Montessori programs in Wisconsin.
The new 142,384 square-foot middle school offers an inviting environment with a lot of natural light and flexible learning spaces. New learning opportunities have been added for students in grades six to eight.
The other six schools have received updates, funded both through the $43.65 million referendum and the district’s annual facilities budget. These improvements impact safety and energy efficiency. District administrative spaces have also been updated.
Student athlete champions
Participating in sports builds character, confidence and a sense of being a team. Burlington High School received the Lighthouse Trophy that recognizes the top Racine County high school based on team and individual accomplishments in athletics. Within the Southern Lakes Conference, BHS has proven to be a fierce competitor across 21 sports.
This season, Senior Joey Berezowitz set a career scoring record in basketball for BHS and was named Southern Lakes Conference Athlete of the Year for boys basketball. The team is coached by his dad, Steve Berezowitz who also reached a milestone of coaching his 300th game.
Read Across America
In March, BASD students participated in Read Across America Week. Students had reading goals and challenges throughout the week. Waller Elementary School created a story walk outside for students and the neighborhood to enjoy. Students and teachers also dressed up as their favorite story characters.