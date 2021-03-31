Community Newsletter: Burlington Area School District

During the past year, the district swiftly responded to needs brought about by the pandemic. The district provided 72 hotspots to help students connect to virtual learning and invested in technology (such as ClassLink, screencast software, and upgrading Google Meet) to better deliver virtual and in-person learning. BASD has offered a fully virtual option through its partner, JEDI Academy.

Food service assisted families by providing 11,233 free meals in spring 2020. The USDA extended a program to offer free breakfast and lunch for the 2020-2021 school year. BASD offered meals during breaks, too.

Layered risk mitigation has helped to slow the spread of the virus in school. Masks and hand-sanitizer was provided for students and staff, there was an increase in cleaning protocol and plexiglass barriers were added where needed.

Coming in fall

Burlington area community members supported a facilities referendum in 2018. Many updates will be complete as the district begins the 2021-2022 school year. This investment will support students and learning in the community for generations to come.