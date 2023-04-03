BURLINGTON — Burlington High School students have many opportunities to showcase their vocal talents under the leadership of Penny Yanke.

The Barbershop Harmony Society named BHS’s female barbershop quartet YTBN grand champion with their love song “Dream a Little Dream of Me” in the NextGen Jr. Quartet Contest at the midwinter convention in Daytona, Fla., in February.

BHS’s men’s quartet Reigning Men and the female barbershop choir Here Comes Treble earned placement in their categories.

Yanke also directed the spring musical production of “Mamma Mia” along with her co-director Peggy Strimple. The production involved a big cast of students for sold-out shows.

During spring break, choir students worked with clinicians in Hawaii to prepare for a music festival.

Many of these same students were chosen to compete at the State Solo and Ensemble Contest.

Through both music classes and extracurricular activities, students have an opportunity to excel and grow as individuals.

Virtual learning

Wisconsin Connect Charter School offers two virtual learning experiences — an online learning platform and, starting in fall 2023, a booked-based option.

Wisconsin Connect Charter School believes in personalized education and offering the highest quality courses with staff who support the individual student.

The public is invited to an open house to learn more about the WisCo Charter School at 2 p.m. Monday, April 17, at the district office, 209 Wainwright Ave.

Black History Month contest

In February, the Burlington Coalition for Dismantling Racism and the Burlington Area School District partnered to offer a Black History Month art and essay contest to Burlington students.

A total of 116 students used their creativity to submit original works of art and writing using the theme “I’m Me and I’m Magnificent: Turning our Differences into Superpowers.”

The work will be displayed at the Coffee House at Chestnut and Pine, 492 N. Pine St., through April 15.

Summer opportunities

The Burlington Area School District offers opportunities for its students year-round.

Starting June 19, BASD students currently in grades 4K to seven can come to Karcher Middle School in the morning for enrichment activities. Classes take place from 8-11 a.m. Monday through Thursday with breakfast before and lunch after. Register by May 21.

Burlington Community Education offers a Summer Rec program from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, June 10 through Aug. 17, for students ages 5-12. The cost is $140 per week or $35 per day. Learn more: bit.ly/CEDSummerRec.

The second annual Demon Triathlon on Sunday, Aug. 20, begins with a swim at Rockland Lake. Racers will then bike on a scenic country road. The race finishes with a run through Downtown Burlington.

Proceeds will support the Burlington Area School District’s School Forest to upkeep of the trail systems, combating invasive species and general maintenance of the forest.

Referendum

On April 4, district residents will decide on an operating referendum question that seeks permission to exceed the revenue limit by up to $8 million for three years.

Community members can learn more about Wisconsin school funding and the ballot question at basd.k12.wi.us.

Mental health awareness

In mid-March, Burlington High School students organized activities for Mental Health Awareness Week their peers to educate students, staff and family members on healthy coping strategies to deal with life’s challenges.

Save the date

Several school districts from Racine County and the Aging and Disability Resource Center will host a Special Needs Resource Fair to connect families with local organizations.

The free resource fair will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at Waterford Union High School, 100 Field Drive, Waterford.