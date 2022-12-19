Community Newsletter: Burlington Area School District students visit Denmark

BURLINGTON — Burlington High School students traveled to Denmark for one week in December. The visit is part of an exchange program with Roskilde Cathedral School.

Burlington students visited attractions such as the Roskilde Palace built in the 1730s and the Roskilde Cathedral which was constructed during the 12th and 13th centuries.

In October, 30 Danish students spent four days in Burlington experiencing American culture. They attended class at BHS, visited the state capital in Madison and cheered on the Demons at a Friday night football game.

Serving the community

Burlington students find many ways to give back to the Burlington community. Some students self-initiate service projects such as making blankets for an animal shelter or hosting a dodgeball tournament to raise funds for therapy dogs for veterans. High school students recently spent a day serving senior citizens at Arbor View Assisted Living and bell ringing which collected $2,648 for Love Inc.

In a remarkable effort, Karcher Middle School students raised $7,716 to send 15 veterans on a Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. Some students contributed money they had earned doing chores. Two sisters used their birthday money to buy the supplies to make earrings, then sold the earrings with the profits benefiting the Honor Flight.

Students often take the lead to collect food or hygiene items. They support their neighbors with holiday meals and gifts. BASD staff members often support student efforts and recently participated in a campaign to support the United Way of Racine County.

This service and giving reflects Burlington’s commitment to showing compassion.

School safety

BASD prioritizes school safety. In recent years, the district has invested in making sure all schools have secure entrances. Schools use a Raptor system to screen every visitor. More security cameras have been added throughout the district.

This year, all schools have practiced what to do in emergency situations ranging from regular fire drills to a school intruder. Students learn what to do at school if there is an emergency and gain skills to be prepared for emergencies at home or in the public.

VOD contest

Students in the honors speech class at Burlington High School recently answered the question “Why is the Veteran Important?” for the annual Voice of Democracy contest sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Michael Egner, youth programs coordinator for VFW Post 2823, recognized 46 students who submitted audio essays. Students Lily Boyle, Kade Boyd and Ellie Pieters will advance to the district level competition. Five students received honorable mention.

Comprehensive offerings

Burlington High School represents Racine County well in state competitions. This fall, BHS students succeeded at the state One-Act competition with their performance of “Little Women.”

The high school’s Treble Barbershop Choir, “Here Comes Treble,” had the honor of performing at the Wisconsin Music Educators Association Conference.

Thank you, Burlington

BASD recently marked the end of projects funded with the 2018 capital referendum.

The projects transformed the district and improved the learning environment and safety across all seven schools. In addition to building a new middle school for grades six to eight, the district was able to address costly maintenance projects such as roof and window replacement, flooring, light fixtures and new bleachers.

The district diligently watched its budget and was therefore able to afford to complete more projects than originally planned. Having a clean and safe learning environment benefits students.

Save the date

Several districts from Racine County and the Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) will host a Special Needs Resource Fair to connect families with local organizations. The free resource fair will take place from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, at Waterford Union High School.