Community Newsletter: Burlington Area School District opens its doors to public

BURLINGTON — The public can visit all 10 Burlington Area School District buildings as part of the “Open Doors, Burlington Schools” event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 2.

This is an opportunity to tour Burlington’s new Karcher Middle School, 300 Wainwright Ave. The $32,700,000 school opened in fall 2021 to serve students in grades six to eight. The efficient school was designed with learning in mind. The middle school is within walking distance of the new district office, also on Wainwright Avenue.

Alumni can visit former schools including Dyer Elementary School which was once the junior high school. Through the 2018 Referendum, BASD schools received needed renovations to improve safety and address facility maintenance such as replacing windows, bathrooms, ceilings and lighting.

At the high school, community members can tour WBSD 89.1 FM, BHS’s radio station that has been on the air for 42 years. At 10 a.m., the student leadership organization DRIVEN will hosts its annual Easter Egg Hunt for children ages 11 and younger. Alumni can see the school’s Wall of Inspiration and Wall of Fame that recognize notable individuals.

The Lincoln School, built in 1859, will also be open. The school has served many purposes over the years including as a high school, kindergarten and district office. It is now the location of Fox River Consortium, a partnership with Waterford Union High School. The PAC House, another partnership with the high school, is a residential home where students ages 18-21 receive education and training.

Students and teachers will display work from this school year and many teachers will be available to answer questions. Some schools will have historical items available for viewing. Playgrounds will be open and families can pack a picnic lunch.

People who visit multiple schools can enter a drawing for prizes. An updated schedule of events is published on the district’s webpage at basd.k12.wi.us.

New student enrollment

To enroll in the Burlington Area School District, visit “Enroll at BASD” on the website or call 262-763-0210. Last fall, BASD added extended care at Dyer Elementary School to support families with young children. BASD students in 4K have access to childcare before and after their program. BASD will host a screening for new 4K students on April 18.

Special Needs Resource Fair

The Burlington Area School District is one of several organizations planning a Special Needs Resource Fair from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, at Waterford High School, 100 Field Drive, Waterford. The fair will connect families with resources for children with special needs, older adults and people of all ages with disabilities. For more information, go to bit.ly/SpecialNeedsResourceFair.

Hands-on art

BASD’s 6-12 Art Department recently received a $2,500 grant from Burlington Walmart to add glass fusing to the curriculum. Burlington High School has a new kiln and supplies support the stained glass, jewelry and seminar classes. Donna Fearing, co-owner of Creative Spaces Studio in Waterford, led a workshop on glass fusing. Construction students built and art students will decorate benches for an annual Burlington Chamber of Commerce auction. BASD offers creative, hands-on learning opportunities for students.

Reading rocks

Elementary students celebrated Read Across America Week with dress-up days, fun programming and, of course, reading. There were incentives to encourage reading outside of school. Students in grades four and five participated in a Battle of the Books, with Cooper Elementary School students placing eighth out of 183 teams on Wisconsin Educational Media and Technology Association’s Battle of the Books state test. National Library Week takes place April 3-9.

