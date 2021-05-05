Community News: John XXIII Educational Center

RACINE — John XXIII Educational Center continues to be fully open for in-person academic, social and emotional support for fifth- through 12th-grade students through June 3 of this school year. Center hours remain 4-5:30 and 6:30-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Students already at the center before 5:30 p.m. are welcome to remain through the supper hour if staff are alerted to this upon arrival.
Spring event
The center hosted a very successful Spring Event on March 31. More than 35 students, in staggered and social distanced groups, enjoyed an egg hunt, pizza supper and spring themed movie along with individual gifts. Gifts were donated by SC Johnson as part of its outreach program and included books by authors of persons of color, scientific calculators for older students and simple games for younger students.
Mental health assistance
Geraldine Bodi, middle school and outreach coordinator, was able to assist the faculty and staff of St. Catherine’s High School in a series of mental health professional development sessions in April. Staff were offered skills in assisting students in dealing with the anxiety of returning to school amidst the pandemic.
St. Rita outreach
St. Rita School in Caledonia continues to be the recipient of services from the center by a number of the staff. Individual tutoring, small group facilitation, grade wide programming and professional development for faculty and staff are some of the offerings made to the St. Rita school community.
These services are among those available to any school in the Racine area if it is so desired. For more information, contact Bodi at jeri.bodi@john23center.edu.
Countdown to College
John XXIII Educational Center continues to partner with St. Mary’s University of Minnesota in its Countdown to College (C2C) program. Part of the First Generation Initiative, C2C consists of two weeks of summer instruction and experiences which prepare accepted high school students in orientation to college life. The past two summers this program has been remote. Currently J23 Center has six high school students enrolled in C2C. It is in the process of submitting several candidates from the current freshmen high school class to be part of the summer C2C of 2021. If chosen to be part of the college level First Generation Initiative, students are offered a free college education including room, board and books.
Counselor affirmation
Realizing that school counselors are essential guides to young persons and important partners of John XXIII Educational Center programming, local school counselors have received or will be receiving a “thank you” gift bag from the center. The center realizes that these educational heroes are the special links to assist the students most in need of academic, social and emotional support in each school. Counselors from RUSD, Siena Catholic Schools and 21st Century Preparatory School have been or will be recipients. Thank you, counselors.
Justice Camp
Up to 10 students in grades five through 10 will be participating in a Wednesday Justice Camp offered at the center in June and July. Students will be reading “I Heard About Tomorrow” by local author Deontrae Mayfield. Discussions around experiences of the author and participating youth particularly as it relates to race will be held. Field trips to local sites of interest associated with reflection and collaborative learning will take place. The center looks forward to incorporating the importance of reflective reading into discussions of key social issues of today during this camp.
Donor appreciation
John XXIII Educational Center continues to be most appreciative of all of its benefactors. Major donors include the United Way of Racine County, Racine Community Foundation, Erica P. John Family Fund, Lasallian Educational Opportunities Fund, Racine Dominican Mission Fund and the Catholic Community Foundation. In addition, many individual donors and family groups continue to support the center either through our bi-annual mailing campaign or through generous gifts made throughout the year. Especially during the past 14 months of the pandemic, the support of all of these entities has allowed the center to continued its programming in in person and virtual formats.
For more information, go to john23center.org or call 262-898-7250.