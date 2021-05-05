Community News: John XXIII Educational Center

These services are among those available to any school in the Racine area if it is so desired. For more information, contact Bodi at jeri.bodi@john23center.edu.

Countdown to College

John XXIII Educational Center continues to partner with St. Mary’s University of Minnesota in its Countdown to College (C2C) program. Part of the First Generation Initiative, C2C consists of two weeks of summer instruction and experiences which prepare accepted high school students in orientation to college life. The past two summers this program has been remote. Currently J23 Center has six high school students enrolled in C2C. It is in the process of submitting several candidates from the current freshmen high school class to be part of the summer C2C of 2021. If chosen to be part of the college level First Generation Initiative, students are offered a free college education including room, board and books.

Counselor affirmation