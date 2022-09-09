Community input to be sought Saturday on proposed charter school in Racine

RACINE — A group working to start a public charter school in Racine aims to gain community support before bringing another proposal to the Racine Unified School District Board later this year.

In February 2021, the RUSD School Board voted 5-4 to not pursue a contract with the Racine Scholars Academy, a proposed charter school that would have served elementary school students. There are currently no charter schools affiliated with RUSD.

Milt Thompson, a member of Racine Scholars Academy’s board and its charter school developer, said the group hopes to bring a proposal before the RUSD Board in late October so that if the proposal is approved, the charter school can open in fall 2023 as part of RUSD.

Before presenting to the school board, RSA board members want community input. A public listening session will occur Saturday from noon-2 p.m. at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 Caron Butler Drive. It will likely be the first of multiple listening sessions.

“The missing element (in 2021) was that we needed to have community parents, we needed to have pastors and community leaders to have them have a significant role in moving this forward,” Thompson said.

The Racine Scholars Academy aims to serve students from Pre-K through fifth grade.

Thompson said there needs to be a variety of approaches to learning in Racine, especially at the elementary level, and the charter school can be part of that.

“We believe that the community is ready for it,” Thompson said. “We believe that the time is now. We believe that what COVID did really accelerates or highlights this issue in ways that it might not have been highlighted before. We have kids who’ve lost several years of education. There has to be a way to catch them up.”

Thompson said Saturday will entail information about the Racine Scholars Academy’s education model and data on achievement gaps for RUSD students of color. Attendees will have time to ask questions and provide comments. Thompson said people attending the event should come with queries about the charter school and how it could impact them and their children.

Thompson said there will be additional listening sessions after Saturday to gain community feedback and, ideally, support.

“We don’t do a good job of eliciting comments and feedback from parents, especially parents of disadvantaged populations,” Thompson said, “and so we will have multiple sessions like this until we can build a critical mass of people that are aware of what their options really are.”