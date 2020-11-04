Community conversations to focus on conflict resolution

SOMERS — Jonathan Shailor of UW-Parkside, Pastor Kara Baylor of Carthage College and students in the UW-Parkside Certificate Program in Conflict Analysis and Resolution are facilitating a series of conversations open to the community. The conversations are scheduled to take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom.

The series begins tonight, with orientation and initial conversations via Zoom. The topic will be “Our Lives, Our Stories, Our Needs.”

Following talks will be held on these dates:

Nov. 11 — "What is Our Action Plan, and how will We Implement It? Putting Words into Action."

Dec. 2 — "Community Celebration: The Theater of Empowerment."

The goal of the conversations are to learn more about each other’s experiences, to understand each other’s needs, to discover how we can best serve one another, to identity the issues that we can work on together, and to take actions that strengthen the community.

To register, contact Shailor via email at shailor@uwp.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0