Community conversations focus on conflict resolution

SOMERS — Jonathan Shailor of UW-Parkside, Pastor Kara Baylor of Carthage College and students in the UW-Parkside Certificate Program in Conflict Analysis and Resolution will facilitate a series of conversations open to the community. The conversations will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays via Zoom.

The series begins Sept. 16, with orientation and initial conversations via Zoom. The topic will be “Our Lives, Our Stories, Our Needs.”

Following talks will be held on these dates:

Sept. 30 — "What are the Issues? Investigating the Nature of the Problem"

Oct. 14 — "What Should We do to Address the Issues: Gathering Information and Resources"

Oct. 28 — "What Strategies Can We use to Address these Issues: Identifying Leverage Points, Best Practices and Policies."

Nov. 11 — "What is Our Action Plan, and how will We Implement It? Putting Words into Action."

Dec. 2 — "Community Celebration: The Theater of Empowerment."

The goal of the conversations are to learn more about each other’s experiences, to understand each other’s needs, to discover how we can best serve one another, to identity the issues that we can work on together, and to take actions that strengthen the community.

To register, contact Shailor via email at shailor@uwp.edu.

