RACINE — For the past four and half months, I have been embedded into the classroom as a fourth-grade teacher.

At the beginning of the school year, I signed up to be a building substitute teacher at Roosevelt Elementary School.

My job? To fill in for teachers or specialists who were out.

Why Roosevelt? It was close to home and I could walk to work.

And how hard could elementary school be?

My first observation was that the school fostered a welcoming environment.

The staff appeared grateful that I was there, and I was treated as a colleague, not just a “sub.”

Because of a shortage of teachers, I was assigned to the fourth grade, indefinitely. I was apprehensive at first but quickly came to enjoy this assignment.

Every day had structure. I had my own classroom and I enjoyed building relationships with the students.

No day was the same, it was challenging at times and it brought out a creative side.

Unlike most sub assignments, I experienced all facets of teaching, including lesson planning, grading, discipline and meetings.

Challenges

For the most part, I hit the ground running but there were challenges and a learning curve to overcome.

The hardest part was learning how to use the various apps and other tools that are made available to teachers in the classroom.

Classroom discipline was another challenge as I navigated different strategies for maintaining order.

It is probably the hardest part of the job and I’ll be the first to admit, I still have a lot to learn in that area.

What works for one student may not work for another so one must be both creative and strategic.

Overall, I have learned so much in a short amount of time and I enjoyed coming to work each day.

Sure, I made some mistakes but that is how you grow and learn.

So, what have I learned along the way? Plenty.

Decorating

Grade school teachers take decorating their classroom seriously.

Usually, teachers pick a theme and then put up alphabet and number displays, posters and helpful guides, often at their own expense.

Fortunately for me, the other fourth grade teacher had already decorated the room.

You can’t take a cookie cutter approach to education.

The students in my classroom had a wide range of skill levels and abilities. In addition, several of my students had special needs and as a result, required extra attention and help.

I have never gotten so many hugs before since teaching at the grade school level. And I’m not a hugger.

Kids at the grade school level are very “huggy” and often came up to me saying, "Hi Mr. Maack" before giving me a big hug.

Balance

Schools are an ecosystem which must maintain a delicate balance in order to function. They are also one giant petri dish, and one or two sick staff members can quickly upset that delicate ecosystem, triggering something called “sub-rotation.”

A school can compensate if one teacher gets sick, but once multiple teachers are out ill, it is a whole different story.

With teacher shortages, including subs, the remaining teachers at the school are often pulled into sub duty during their prep time.

I thought for sure that all teachers hung out in the “Teacher’s Lounge” bashing the administration and talking politics.

Very rarely did I see other teachers in the lounge, except to check their mailbox or grab lunch from the fridge.

And I have yet to have a conversation about politics. There just isn’t enough time in the day.

Speaking of time, teachers at the grade school level get very little free time.

While our students attend gym, art or music, we get about 45 minutes of prep time. That is unless we have sub rotation.

That time is used for grading papers, entering grades, lesson planning, uploading lessons to Google Classroom and prepping for lessons.

It takes a village

It takes a village to raise a child, and I was blessed with parents who have backed me up, shown up for parent-teacher conferences and have been actively engaged in their child's education.

Teaching is a team sport.

I was supported by specialists who worked one-on-one with students who needed extra attention in math and reading, and a team approach was used when assessing students who might need additional help.

Overall, I had a great experience. I enjoyed my students and my colleagues were simply the best.

I really enjoyed my stint as a fourth grade teacher and if given the opportunity, I’d do it again.