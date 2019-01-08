Try 1 month for 99¢
College graduation news
PETE WICKLUND pete.wicklund@journaltimes.com

National University of Health Sciences

LOMBARD, Ill. — Nicholas Schmidlkofer of Wind Lake, Doctor of Chiropractic.

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The following Racine County students were among more than 1,900 prospective candidates for degrees during commencement exercises on Dec. 16:

BURLINGTON: Jennifer A. Albright, School of Education, B.S.; Shawn D. Alvarez, Lubar School of Business, B.B.A. in business administration; Andre W. Deriaz, B.S. E. in engineering; Jesa H. Elliott, College of Nursing, B.S.; Melissa R. Euler, Lubar School of Business, M.B.A. in business administration; Theresa M. Meyer, School of Education, M.S.; Tanya M. Schilling, B.S.E. in engineering; Sarah A. Smith, School of Education, M.S.; Taylor L. Tenhagen, School of Education, B.S.; and Leigha N. VanWormer, Helen Bader School Social Welfare, B.S.

CALEDONIA: Jessica A. DeGroot, Lubar School of Business, B.B.A. in business administration; Kaitlyn Hansel, B.S.E. in engineering Baraa S. Oweisi, College of Letters and Science, B.A.; and Austin J. Seager, Engineering and Applied Science, B.S.

FRANKSVILLE: Iriana N. Cerda, College of Letters and Science, B.A.

KANSASVILLE: Phyllis A.Hancock, School of Education, B.S.

MOUNT PLEASANT: Joseph K. Andreasen, Peck School of the Arts, B.F.A.; Domonique D. Cobb, Helen Bader School Social Welfare, M.S.; Anissa M. Hunter, College of Letters and Science, B.A.; Caleigh A. Krimmer, Helen Bader School Social Welfare, B.S.; Juan Pablo Perez Jr, Lubar School of Business, B.B.A. in business administration; Abhinav Ravi, Engineering and Applied Science, M.S.; Chiyel N. Rick, College of Nursing, B.S.; and Alexa N. Simanek, College of Nursing, B.S.

RACINE: Khalid A. Assad, Lubar School of Business, B.B.A. in business administration; Mason J. Berkshire, Peck School of the Arts, B.F.A.; Philbert G. Bridges Jr., School of Education, B.S.; Jennifer L. Busch, School of Education, M.S.; Sean Collins, College of Letters and Science, B.A.; Jomarie Coloriano, School of Education, M.S.; Kenneth C. Dahlin, School Architecture and Urban Planning, C.D.R., Degree created for CDR crosswalk table; Ana L. Gutierrez, College of Letters and Science, B.A.; Paige D. Kiesler, College of Letters and Science, B.A.; Lyndsey H. Lipson, Helen Bader School Social Welfare, M.S.W.; Kellyn E. Lock, College of Letters and Science, B.A.; Abbygail L. Maranger, College of Letters and Science, B.A.; Justin M. Mendez, School of Information Studies, B.S.; Chandler J. Meseberg, Engineering and Applied Science, B.S.E.; Tina Murry, College of Nursing, B.S.; Jennifer K. Olsen, College of Letters and Science, M.P.A.; Kool R. Ramirez, Lubar School of Business, B.B.A. in business administration; Jaskaran S. Virdi, Engineering and Applied Science, M.S.; and Emily K. Weiss, College of Letters and Science, B.A.

STURTEVANT: Phillip M. Antony, College of Letters and Science, B.S.

UNION GROVE: Megan L. Dexter, College of Nursing, B.S.; and Benjamin K. Yuhas, Joint Programs L&S and CEAS, B.S.

WATERFORD: Lindsey S. Fletcher, College of Health Sciences, B.S.; and Bailey M. Orr, School of Education, M.S.

WIND LAKE: Morgan A. Befus, Lubar School of Business, B.B.A. in business administration; and Vanessa Braun, School of Education, M.S.

