College to hold annual design show in online format

Gateway Technical College will hold its annual Student Design Show for public viewing in an online format from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 29, via YouTube.
The show, which has been held for more than 20 years, features creative and innovative design work by graphic communications students and is juried by local industry professionals.
Peter Pham, instructor, noted that the event is a way to celebrate students and their work while also giving the public and potential employers an insight into the skills of those who will soon graduate and enter the workforce.
“This event allows graphic communication students from Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties to showcase their design work to the general public, interested businesses and education partners,” said Pham.
Visit gtc.edu/designshow to view the SDS website and access the YouTube link.