College of Natural and Health Sciences at UWP plans alumni and community event

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside College of Natural and Health Sciences (CNHS) will celebrate its eighth annual alumni and community event from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the Student Center Ballroom, 900 Wood Road. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Faculty, staff, alumni, students, and community members are invited to join us to reconnect and network while supporting the CNHS Advisory Board scholarship.
The event will be held both in-person and virtually, and will feature guest speakers, a silent auction, dinner, cash bar and the awarding of scholarships.
CNHS Advisory Board Scholarships will be awarded to 13 students at the event. The Advisory Board scholarship provides support and opportunities to students in UW-Parkside College of Natural and Health Sciences.
Guest speakers will be Dr. Pirooz (Paul) Mohazzabi, professor of Physics at UW-Parkside, and Dr. Jacques Galipeau, a faculty member in the Division of Hematology, Oncology and Palliative Care within the Department of Medicine, associate dean for Therapeutics Discovery and Development for the University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health, and director of the UW-Madison Advanced Cell Therapy Program. Mohazzabi will give a talk titled "Science: The Career of My Dreams, while Dr. Galipeau will present, Living Cells as Pharmaceuticals: Harnessing the Power within our Bodies to Cure Disease."
For more information or to register, go to uwp.edu/learn/colleges/naturalhealthsciences/alumnisummerevent.cfm.