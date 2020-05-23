COLLEGE NOTES:
WLC students honored

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin Lutheran College hosted a virtual Honors Convocation May 7 during which scholarships and special awards were presented to current students who distinguish themselves through their academic and leadership accomplishments.

Alissa Dubiak of Franksville earned the WLC Christian Leadership Certificate. This honor is awarded to graduating seniors for successful completion of the Christian Leadership Certificate Program, recognizing their commitment to Christian servant leadership with excellence. Dubiak is a graduate of Shoreland Lutheran High School.

Allison Wick of received the Fanfare Award. This honor is presented to a student in recognition of musical talent and contributions to the music department in the area of instrumental music. Wick is a graduate of Union Grove High School.

Travis Yakich of Caledonia received the Servant Leader in Psychology Scholarship. This honor is awarded to a psychology major who has demonstrated Christ-centered servant leadership in college-sponsored service projects and is an active participant in the WLC Psycho-Social Club. Yakich is a graduate of Shoreland Lutheran High School.

