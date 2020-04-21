College Notes

Jones named to All-America Team
KENOSHA — The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America selected its All-American teams for the 2019-20 season with Carthage College’s swim programs landing a total of eight spots on the list following back-to-back College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin titles at the 2020 CCIW Swimming and Diving Championships.
The Lady Reds had four seniors make All-American selections with DeAnn Jones of Waterford taking home individual All-Conference nods in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle. Jones was also named All-Conference in the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relays.
