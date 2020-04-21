College Notes
College Notes

Jones named to All-America Team

KENOSHA — The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America selected its All-American teams for the 2019-20 season with Carthage College’s swim programs landing a total of eight spots on the list following back-to-back College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin titles at the 2020 CCIW Swimming and Diving Championships.

The Lady Reds had four seniors make All-American selections with DeAnn Jones of Waterford taking home individual All-Conference nods in the 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle. Jones was also named All-Conference in the 200-yard and 400-yard freestyle relays.

Gateway's Fab Lab making PPE, health care pieces
Gateway's Fab Lab making PPE, health care pieces

Gateway Technical College’s Industrial Design Fab Lab staff members have been busy testing, modifying and producing equipment that can be used by first responders and others on the front lines of fighting the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

