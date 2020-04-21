College Notes

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Jones named to All-America Team

KENOSHA — The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America selected its All-American teams for the 2019-20 season with Carthage College’s swim programs landing a total of eight spots on the list following back-to-back College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin titles at the 2020 CCIW Swimming and Diving Championships.