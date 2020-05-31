COLLEGE NOTES

Bennett presents research
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH — Amelie Bennett of Rochester was one of more than 200 University of Utah undergraduates showcasing their research virtually at the 2020 Undergraduate Research Symposium on April 20.
The symposium provides an opportunity for students to present their work to students, faculty and other members of the university community.
Bennett represented the School of Dance Department with her presentation titled “How We Move When We Feel: Kinesthetic Empathy through Mirror Neuron Systems.” Bennett is pursuing a bachelor of fine arts in ballet and a bachelor of science in psychology.
