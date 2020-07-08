COLLEGE NOTES

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Carthage students earn scholarships

KENOSHA — The NASA Wisconsin Space Grant Consortium and related space sciences projects made 20 awards to Carthage College students and faculty this year, totaling $95,000. The consortium funds a wide variety of STEM programs across the state, including undergraduate and graduate education, as well as faculty and post-doctoral work.

Awards are made to students to defray tuition costs, to support research initiatives, and to provide participation in statewide and national competitions and programs. Faculty awards support research, teaching and capstone projects.

These students received the WSGC Undergraduate Scholarship: Bennett Bartel, Cassandra Bossong, Felicity Daniels, Olivia Lutterman and Taylor Peterson.

These students received the WSGC Undergraduate Research Fellowship: Zachary Scheunemann, Garrett Shuldes and Amy Sorg.

Alec Digirolamo was awarded a NASA Gateway Program Scholarship for his contributions to a Carthage NASA partnership to design and build prototype space technology in support of the Artemis mission.

Liam Carls, Jordan Ball and Felicity Daniels each received Second Stage Space Sciences summer awards to support their summer research in the Carthage SURE program.