College Notes

BRADLEY UNIVERSITY

PEORIA, Ill. — More than 2600 students were named to Bradley's Dean's List for Spring 2020. To be eligible for the Dean's List a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.

Local residents include:

Zachary Slechta of Burlington, who is majoring in civil engineering.

Jonathan Michel of Waterford, who is majoring in communication sports communication.

Iffat Nusaiba Mahmood of Mount Pleasant , who is majoring in computer science.

Hannah Wehr of Waterford, who is majoring in criminology.

Hannah Ramcke of Union Grove, who is majoring in nursing.

MADISON AREA TECH

MADISON — Caitlyn Matson of Burlington was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Madison Area Technical College. Caitlyn received perfect honors (4.0 GPA).

UW-SUPERIOR