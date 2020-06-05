College Notes

BRADLEY UNIVERSITY
PEORIA, Ill. — More than 2600 students were named to Bradley's Dean's List for Spring 2020. To be eligible for the Dean's List a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 grade point average for the semester on a 4.0 scale.
Local residents include:
Zachary Slechta of Burlington, who is majoring in civil engineering.
Jonathan Michel of Waterford, who is majoring in communication sports communication.
Iffat Nusaiba Mahmood of Mount Pleasant , who is majoring in computer science.
Hannah Wehr of Waterford, who is majoring in criminology.
Hannah Ramcke of Union Grove, who is majoring in nursing.
MADISON AREA TECH
MADISON — Caitlyn Matson of Burlington was named to the spring 2020 dean’s list at Madison Area Technical College. Caitlyn received perfect honors (4.0 GPA).
UW-SUPERIOR
SUPERIOR —Samuel Johnson of Mount Pleasant and Mary Heebsh of Waterford have been named to the University of Wisconsin-Superior Dean's List for academic achievement during the spring 2020 semester. To be named to the Dean's List, students must have completed 12 degree-seeking semester credits and achieved at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale).
WISCONSIN LUTHERAN COLLEGE
MILWAUKEE — Theresa Tajnai, of Caledonia, a senior, has been named to the college's Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester. To be eligible for Dean's List, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or higher.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!