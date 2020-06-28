COLLEGE NOTES




Blasczyk takes Best in Show

WHITEWATER — Leah Blasczyk of Union Grove, a media arts and game development major at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, won Best in Show in the Games category for Split and received an honorable mention in the Games category for System Overload at the 2020 MAGD EXPO held virtually May 19-June 19.

The MAGD EXPO is normally held in early May on the UW-Whitewater campus as a one-day event featuring a juried show of interactive entertainment in 2D, 3D, aural, virtual and animated creative work. This year it was moved to a virtual environment. The entire event was run through the website magdexpo.com and student projects can still be viewed through the site. The categories for entries included: 2D, 3D, Video, Audio/Interactive/Physical and Games. There were 53 entries this year.

This event helps students gain experience by sharing their work with the public in a professional setting and receive feedback from industry experts.

Farr awarded scholarship

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Jay Farr of Racine has earned a Augustana University scholarship for the 2020-21 academic year in recognition of his achievements both inside and outside of the classroom.

Students complete program

WHITEWATER — These University of Wisconsin-Whitewater students from Racine County completed the Professional Development Program offered by the College of Business and Economics: Matthew Baller, Burlington, majoring in information technology; Monica Frackowiak, Burlington, majoring in supply chain and operations management; Miranda Janke, Waterford, majoring in marketing; and Dipal Patel, Racine, majoring in information technology.

A total of 57 business majors completed the program, which has been designed to help ensure undergraduate business majors graduate with the career readiness competencies that employers value. The experience includes a series of co-curricular activities that build communication, critical thinking, teamwork, leadership, digital technology, intercultural fluency and career management skills.

