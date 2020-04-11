College Notes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Woodward named All-American

KENOSHA — The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) announced their NCAA Division III Women's Basketball Academic All-American selections with Carthage College senior Sammie Woodward earning a spot on the third team.

The senior from Franksville owns a perfect 4.00 GPA as an exercise science major, and has earned academic all-conference honors each year on campus. Woodward has also been named a CoSIDA Academic All-District selection each of the past two seasons.

She was also named to the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin All-Conference team.

On the court, Woodward averaged a conference-best 38.6 minutes per game while contributing 16.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.5 three pointers per contest. She finished her career with the Lady Reds last month as the school's all-time leader in free throw percentage at 86.9%, and tallied 155 field goals made from beyond the arc, which ranks seventh in the program record books.

