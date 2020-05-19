College Notes: Racine County students list accomplishments

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Students triumph at DECA conference

WHITEWATER — The following local students contributed to an exceptional UW-Whitewater Collegiate DECA team performance at the Midwest Case Study Competition held on March 5-7 in Delavan:

Franksville: Michael Brown, who is majoring in accounting. Brown won second place in the accounting category.

Racine: Christopher Tomes, who is majoring in psychology. Tomes and teammate Michelle Anderson earned third place in the Emerging Technologies — Marketing Strategies category. Tomes was also a national qualifier in the Hotel and Lodging event.

The UW-Whitewater students earned a record 150 individual and team awards, including the DECA Diamond Award for Chapter of the Year. The team also brought home a first-place award in the Civic Consciousness category and a Membership Award recognizing the largest membership in the state.

The 48 student competitors qualified to advance to the International Career Development Conference in Atlanta, Ga., which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.