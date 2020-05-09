College Notes: Racine County students list accomplishments

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Katiann Nelson accepts internship

KENOSHA — Katiann Nelson of Waterford, a student at Carthage College, recently accepted an internship with the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music. The highly competitive internship allows Nelson the opportunity to work with two departments at the Conservatory: Education and Administration.

The internship presents undergraduates with the opportunity to understand and engage in urban and nonprofit community arts education programs. Additionally, Nelson will get to network with world-class musicians and community leaders in Milwaukee.

Whitewater students triumph at DECA conference

WHITEWATER — The following local students contributed to an exceptional UW-Whitewater Collegiate DECA team performance at the Midwest Case Study Competition held on March 5-7 in Delavan:

Franksville: Michael Brown, who is majoring in accounting. Brown won second place in the accounting category.

Racine: Christopher Tomes, who is majoring in psychology. Tomes and teammate Michelle Anderson earned third place in the Emerging Technologies - Marketing Strategies category. Tomes was also a national qualifier in the Hotel and Lodging event.