College Notes: Racine County students list accomplishments

Katiann Nelson accepts internship
KENOSHA — Katiann Nelson of Waterford, a student at Carthage College, recently accepted an internship with the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music. The highly competitive internship allows Nelson the opportunity to work with two departments at the Conservatory: Education and Administration.
The internship presents undergraduates with the opportunity to understand and engage in urban and nonprofit community arts education programs. Additionally, Nelson will get to network with world-class musicians and community leaders in Milwaukee.
Whitewater students triumph at DECA conference
WHITEWATER — The following local students contributed to an exceptional UW-Whitewater Collegiate DECA team performance at the Midwest Case Study Competition held on March 5-7 in Delavan:
Franksville: Michael Brown, who is majoring in accounting. Brown won second place in the accounting category.
Racine: Christopher Tomes, who is majoring in psychology. Tomes and teammate Michelle Anderson earned third place in the Emerging Technologies - Marketing Strategies category. Tomes was also a national qualifier in the Hotel and Lodging event.
The UW-Whitewater students earned a record 150 individual and team awards, including the DECA Diamond Award for Chapter of the Year. The team also brought home a first-place award in the Civic Consciousness category and a Membership Award recognizing the largest membership in the state.
The 48 student competitors qualified to advance to the International Career Development Conference in Atlanta, Ga, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Collegiate DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in colleges around the globe. Student members leverage their DECA experiences to become academically prepared, community oriented, professionally responsible and experienced leaders.
