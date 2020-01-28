College Notes for Feb. 4

Harleston takes part in diversity events
SCRANTON, Pa. — Stephanie Harleston of Racine was among the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine students leading a Day of Service in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The students planned and participated in events for Scranton-area children and youth at Friends of the Poor and Boys and Girls Club.
Events included teaching participants the basics of CPR, blood pressure, heart rate and temperature in order to expose them to health indicators in minority populations. The children also learned about Dr. King and created posters regarding their dreams for the future.
Harleston also was among the students, faculty and staff at Geisingerwho celebrated their heritage, culture and diversity with a lively international potluck luncheon and cultural dress fashion show on Friday, Jan. 17.
Models presented cultural fashions from Africa, Japan and India. The fashion show is preceded by an international luncheon, with foods prepared by members of the GCSOM community.
Harleston, who modeled clothing from Ivory Coast, is a member of GCSOM's Class of 2020.
Students to the symphony orchestra
WHITEWATER — The following UW-Whitewater students have been named to the 2019-20 Whitewater Symphony Orchestra:
Racine: Sara Bieneman, who is studying music, has been named to the violin section.
Waterford: Elliot Filipiak, who is studying music, has been named to the cello section.
The Whitewater Symphony Orchestra is a full orchestra with sections including strings, woodwinds, brass, and percussion. Students in the orchestra are both music majors and non-music majors who successfully made their way through an audition process into their respective sections.
The orchestra rehearses twice a week and performs two concerts in the fall and two programs in the spring. Every other academic year the orchestra performs on tour. Once or twice a year, the orchestra combines with the chorus to perform at programs such as the annual Gala.
For more information on the Whitewater Symphony Orchestra, go online to uww.edu/cac/music/ensembles/wso.