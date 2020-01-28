College Notes for Feb. 4

Harleston takes part in diversity events

SCRANTON, Pa. — Stephanie Harleston of Racine was among the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine students leading a Day of Service in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The students planned and participated in events for Scranton-area children and youth at Friends of the Poor and Boys and Girls Club.

Events included teaching participants the basics of CPR, blood pressure, heart rate and temperature in order to expose them to health indicators in minority populations. The children also learned about Dr. King and created posters regarding their dreams for the future.

Harleston also was among the students, faculty and staff at Geisingerwho celebrated their heritage, culture and diversity with a lively international potluck luncheon and cultural dress fashion show on Friday, Jan. 17.

Models presented cultural fashions from Africa, Japan and India. The fashion show is preceded by an international luncheon, with foods prepared by members of the GCSOM community.

Harleston, who modeled clothing from Ivory Coast, is a member of GCSOM's Class of 2020.

