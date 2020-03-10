College graduates
College graduates

College graduates

MOUNT MARY UNIVERSITY

MILWAUKEE — Approximately 129 students completed their degree requirements at Mount Mary University and graduated at the conclusion of the Fall 2019 semester. Among the summer and fall 2019 graduates was Racheal Katerina Bencs, of Racine, who earned a master of arts in education.

UW-EAU CLAIRE

EAU CLAIRE — The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire awarded 670 degrees in December. Local students who received degrees and their fields of study are:

Burlington: Kalle Johnson, arts and sciences, BS, biology

Union Grove: Rebecca Jorgensen, education and human sciences, BS, special education

Waterford: Emma Dreist, arts and sciences, BS, computer science; Alyssa Schimelfenyg, nursing and health sciences, BSN, nursing

Wind Lake: Logan Pauly, arts and sciences, BS, mathematics

UW-LA CROSSE

LA CROSSE — The following area students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in December:

Burlington:

Kramer Brown, Bachelor of Science, International Business Major; Marketing Major

Andrew Kohlhagen, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science Major

Franksville:

Emily Hlavacek, Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science—Pre-professional Track, Highest Honors

Mount Pleasant:

Bryce Hansche, Bachelor of Science, Information Systems Major; Computer Science Major

Mallory Mazurek, Bachelor of Science, Biology Major: Plant and Fungal Biology Concentration

Sarah Pesch, Bachelor of Science, Marketing Major

Sara Sorensen, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major

Racine:

Lauren Avila, Bachelor of Science, Biology Major

Jenna Ayala, Bachelor of Science, Psychology Major

Katherine Rittgers, Bachelor of Science, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major, Highest Honors

Union Grove:

Jessica DeBrabander, Bachelor of Science, Marketing Major

Waterford:

Rachel Biermann, Bachelor of Science, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major, Highest Honors

Tori Kempken, Bachelor of Science, Marketing Major

Harold Soeder, Bachelor of Science, Biochemistry Major with ASBMB Certification; Biology Major: Biomedical Science Concentration, Honors

Ashley Van Buren, Bachelor of Science, Psychology Major

UW-MADISON

MADISON — More than 1,770 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison during the winter commencement ceremony on Dec. 15. About 1,200 graduates took part.

Following are the degree recipients from Racine County for the summer and fall of 2019:

Burlington:

Josie Garwood, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Gender and Women’s Studies, Psychology;

Sam Joski, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Chemical Engineering, Chemical Engineering;

Megan Kasper, College of Letters and Science, Master of Social Work, Social Work;

Jakob Scholze, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Physics

Anthony Stang, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Life Sciences Communication, ,

Shiyue Xie, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Economics, International Studies, Political Science

Caledonia:

John Reimer, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Computer Engineering, Computer Engineering, Graduated with Distinction,

Franksville:

Ashley Prudhom, School of Education, Bachelor of Science-Education, Elementary Education, Graduated with Distinction

Caleb Thompson, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Economics, ,

Mount Pleasant:

Elizabeth Buchholz, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Plant Pathology

Tara Hawes, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Civil Engineering, Civil Engineering

Matthew Karas, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Electrical Engineering, Electrical Engineering

Ciera Lampshire, School of Education, Bachelor of Science-Art, Art

Madeline Michael, School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Business: International Business, Business: Management and Human Resources, Business: Marketing, Graduated with Distinction

Danielle Moore, School of Education, Bachelor of Science-Education, Elementary Education

Hannah Parsons, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Biochemistry

Jeffrey Rauenbuehler, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Economics

Racine:

Jordan Bondeson, School of Human Ecology, Bachelor of Science-Human Development and Family Studies, Human Development and Family Studies

Bryan Charbogian, Law School, Doctor of Law (Juris Doctor), Law

Jeffrey Kanetzke, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Economics

Collin Klimek, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Geology and Geophysics

Chrissy Kujawa, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Biomedical Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Graduated with Distinction

Kinzie Kujawa, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Biomedical Engineering, Biomedical Engineering

Matthew Lory, School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Business: Actuarial Science, Business: Risk Management and Insurance

Brenna Osiecki, School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Business: International Business, Business: Marketing

Hayley Pendergast, School of Human Ecology, Bachelor of Science-Interior Architecture, Interior Architecture

Charles Ricchio, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Computer Sciences, Scandinavian Studies

Carter Rushlow, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Wildlife Ecology

UW-WHITEWATER

WHITEWATER — The following students earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at winter commencement on Dec. 21:

Waterford: Andrew Boster graduated with a Master of Business Administration in business administration

Racine: Jalesa Cainion graduated with a Bachelor of Science in chemistry

Burlington: Collin Chart graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in physical education

Racine: Abigail Chiapete graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in early childhood education

Mount Pleasant: Jessica Feiner graduated with a Master of Business Administration in business administration

Waterford: Elliot Filipiak graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in music

Burlington: Anna Finnemore graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in elementary education

Waterford: Kayla Fischer graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in general business

Burlington: Rachael Fritz graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in general management

Racine: Ti Gaede graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in elementary education

Sturtevant: Melissa Gramza graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance

Mount Pleasant: Alex Grycowski graduated with a Master of Science in Education in professional studies

Waterford: Nathaniel Lauer graduated with a Bachelor of Music in music

Franksville: Joshua Lightner graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in history

Kenosha: Jazlyn May graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in special education

Franksville: Annelisa Melendez graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in general management

Union Grove: Daren Moran graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in biology

Waterford: Samantha Repischak graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in communication

Waterford: Joshua Ringelberg graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance

Racine: Adam Rosquist graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance

Racine: Madeline Schaefer graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in communication

Franksville: Andrew Schmidtmann graduated with an Associate of Arts in liberal arts

Racine: Clay Stevens graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in physical education

Racine: Corbyn Thornton graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in physical education

Burlington: Katie Travis graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology

Waterford: Benjamin Ulland graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance

Burlington: John Vander Vries graduated with a Master of Business Administration in business administration

Burlington: Shaun Weber graduated with a Bachelor of Science in criminology

Racine: Courtney Werderitch graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism

