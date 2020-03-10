College graduates

Waterford: Kayla Fischer graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in general business

Burlington: Rachael Fritz graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in general management

Racine: Ti Gaede graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in elementary education

Sturtevant: Melissa Gramza graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance

Mount Pleasant: Alex Grycowski graduated with a Master of Science in Education in professional studies

Waterford: Nathaniel Lauer graduated with a Bachelor of Music in music

Franksville: Joshua Lightner graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in history

Kenosha: Jazlyn May graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in special education

Franksville: Annelisa Melendez graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in general management

Union Grove: Daren Moran graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in biology

Waterford: Samantha Repischak graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in communication