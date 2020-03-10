College graduates

MOUNT MARY UNIVERSITY
MILWAUKEE — Approximately 129 students completed their degree requirements at Mount Mary University and graduated at the conclusion of the Fall 2019 semester. Among the summer and fall 2019 graduates was Racheal Katerina Bencs, of Racine, who earned a master of arts in education.
UW-EAU CLAIRE
EAU CLAIRE — The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire awarded 670 degrees in December. Local students who received degrees and their fields of study are:
Burlington: Kalle Johnson, arts and sciences, BS, biology
Union Grove: Rebecca Jorgensen, education and human sciences, BS, special education
Waterford: Emma Dreist, arts and sciences, BS, computer science; Alyssa Schimelfenyg, nursing and health sciences, BSN, nursing
Wind Lake: Logan Pauly, arts and sciences, BS, mathematics
UW-LA CROSSE
LA CROSSE — The following area students completed degree requirements at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in December:
Burlington:
Kramer Brown, Bachelor of Science, International Business Major; Marketing Major
Andrew Kohlhagen, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science Major
Franksville:
Emily Hlavacek, Bachelor of Science, Exercise and Sport Science Major: Exercise Science—Pre-professional Track, Highest Honors
Mount Pleasant:
Bryce Hansche, Bachelor of Science, Information Systems Major; Computer Science Major
Mallory Mazurek, Bachelor of Science, Biology Major: Plant and Fungal Biology Concentration
Sarah Pesch, Bachelor of Science, Marketing Major
Sara Sorensen, Bachelor of Science, Early Childhood through Middle Childhood Education Major
Racine:
Lauren Avila, Bachelor of Science, Biology Major
Jenna Ayala, Bachelor of Science, Psychology Major
Katherine Rittgers, Bachelor of Science, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major, Highest Honors
Union Grove:
Jessica DeBrabander, Bachelor of Science, Marketing Major
Waterford:
Rachel Biermann, Bachelor of Science, Middle Childhood through Early Adolescence Education Major, Highest Honors
Tori Kempken, Bachelor of Science, Marketing Major
Harold Soeder, Bachelor of Science, Biochemistry Major with ASBMB Certification; Biology Major: Biomedical Science Concentration, Honors
Ashley Van Buren, Bachelor of Science, Psychology Major
UW-MADISON
MADISON — More than 1,770 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison during the winter commencement ceremony on Dec. 15. About 1,200 graduates took part.
Following are the degree recipients from Racine County for the summer and fall of 2019:
Burlington:
Josie Garwood, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Gender and Women’s Studies, Psychology;
Sam Joski, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Chemical Engineering, Chemical Engineering;
Megan Kasper, College of Letters and Science, Master of Social Work, Social Work;
Jakob Scholze, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Physics
Anthony Stang, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Life Sciences Communication, ,
Shiyue Xie, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Economics, International Studies, Political Science
Caledonia:
John Reimer, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Computer Engineering, Computer Engineering, Graduated with Distinction,
Franksville:
Ashley Prudhom, School of Education, Bachelor of Science-Education, Elementary Education, Graduated with Distinction
Caleb Thompson, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Economics, ,
Mount Pleasant:
Elizabeth Buchholz, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Plant Pathology
You have free articles remaining.
Tara Hawes, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Civil Engineering, Civil Engineering
Matthew Karas, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Electrical Engineering, Electrical Engineering
Ciera Lampshire, School of Education, Bachelor of Science-Art, Art
Madeline Michael, School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Business: International Business, Business: Management and Human Resources, Business: Marketing, Graduated with Distinction
Danielle Moore, School of Education, Bachelor of Science-Education, Elementary Education
Hannah Parsons, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Biochemistry
Jeffrey Rauenbuehler, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts, Economics
Racine:
Jordan Bondeson, School of Human Ecology, Bachelor of Science-Human Development and Family Studies, Human Development and Family Studies
Bryan Charbogian, Law School, Doctor of Law (Juris Doctor), Law
Jeffrey Kanetzke, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Economics
Collin Klimek, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Geology and Geophysics
Chrissy Kujawa, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Biomedical Engineering, Biomedical Engineering, Graduated with Distinction
Kinzie Kujawa, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science-Biomedical Engineering, Biomedical Engineering
Matthew Lory, School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Business: Actuarial Science, Business: Risk Management and Insurance
Brenna Osiecki, School of Business, Bachelor of Business Administration, Business: International Business, Business: Marketing
Hayley Pendergast, School of Human Ecology, Bachelor of Science-Interior Architecture, Interior Architecture
Charles Ricchio, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science, Computer Sciences, Scandinavian Studies
Carter Rushlow, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci, Bachelor of Science, Wildlife Ecology
UW-WHITEWATER
WHITEWATER — The following students earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at winter commencement on Dec. 21:
Waterford: Andrew Boster graduated with a Master of Business Administration in business administration
Racine: Jalesa Cainion graduated with a Bachelor of Science in chemistry
Burlington: Collin Chart graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in physical education
Racine: Abigail Chiapete graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in early childhood education
Mount Pleasant: Jessica Feiner graduated with a Master of Business Administration in business administration
Waterford: Elliot Filipiak graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts in music
Burlington: Anna Finnemore graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in elementary education
Waterford: Kayla Fischer graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in general business
Burlington: Rachael Fritz graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in general management
Racine: Ti Gaede graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in elementary education
Sturtevant: Melissa Gramza graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance
Mount Pleasant: Alex Grycowski graduated with a Master of Science in Education in professional studies
Waterford: Nathaniel Lauer graduated with a Bachelor of Music in music
Franksville: Joshua Lightner graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in history
Kenosha: Jazlyn May graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in special education
Franksville: Annelisa Melendez graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in general management
Union Grove: Daren Moran graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in biology
Waterford: Samantha Repischak graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in communication
Waterford: Joshua Ringelberg graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance
Racine: Adam Rosquist graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance
Racine: Madeline Schaefer graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in communication
Franksville: Andrew Schmidtmann graduated with an Associate of Arts in liberal arts
Racine: Clay Stevens graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education in physical education
Racine: Corbyn Thornton graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in Education in physical education
Burlington: Katie Travis graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology
Waterford: Benjamin Ulland graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in finance
Burlington: John Vander Vries graduated with a Master of Business Administration in business administration
Burlington: Shaun Weber graduated with a Bachelor of Science in criminology
Racine: Courtney Werderitch graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism