College Graduates

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

St. Mary’s University

WINONA, Minn. — Christina Galvan, Racine, daughter of Cuitlahuac and Cynthia Galvan, bachelor of arts; Manuel Garcia, Racine, son of Daniel Garcia, bachelor of arts.

UW-River Falls

RIVER FALLS — These Racine County residents received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in May:

Burlington: Nathan Ellerbrock, bachelor of science in animal science; Jera Monaghan, bachelor of science in animal science; Allison Parsons, master of science in agricultural education; Destiny Schmidt, bachelor of science in agricultural education

Racine: Benjamin Maier, bachelor of science in biology; Kassidy Randelzhofer, bachelor of science in elementary education, summa cum laude.

Wisconsin Lutheran College

MILWAUKEE — Kimberly Dahl, Racine, bachelor of arts in elementary education, summa cum laude; James De Mint, Racine, master of arts in leadership and innovation; Dylan Rodriguez, Sturtevant, bachelor of science degree in computer science; Amanda Van Swol, Sturtevant, bachelor of arts in communication; Kaitlyn Wilks, Racine, master of arts in instructional technology and high performance instruction.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0