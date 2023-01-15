COLLEGE GRADUATES

Milwaukee School of Engineering

MILWAUKEE — Jarred Kohout, Burlington, bachelor of science in computer science; Zachary Wehr, Waterford, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering.

Minnesota State University

MANKATO, Minn. — Alexandra Barwick, Wind Lake, bachelor of science in psychology.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. – Gary W. Frazier, Union Grove, master of science.

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Racine County graduates from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee are:

Burlington: Elizabeth Antaramian, master of library and information science; Hazel Cicero, bachelor of arts; Katherine Daujotas, master of social work; Annalise Devall, bachelor of science; Evelyn Harkness, bachelor of science; Alex Nienhaus, bachelor of science in engineering; Lindsey Pompa, bachelor of business administration; John Schiltz, bachelor of science

Caledonia: Ryan Petro, bachelor of science in engineering; Emily Yourich, bachelor of business administration.

Franksville: Grace Oddis, bachelor of science in engineering; Julia Vogt, bachelor of science.

Mount Pleasant: Michele Canfield, bachelor of science; Rachel Durfey, master of science; Lauren Mandli, bachelor of science; Daniel Nelson, master of public administration; Jenna Rainey, bachelor of science; Emily Seigworth, master of science; Alan Western, bachelor of arts.

Racine: Natali Aranda, master of social work; Madeline Bishop, bachelor of science; Maggie Cagle, bachelor of arts; Tracy Davis, master of business administration; Jasmine Diaz, bachelor of science; Yaritza Espadaz, bachelor of science; Carolyn Golpe, bachelor of business administration; Theresa Guerrero, bachelor of arts; Lisseth Hernandez, bachelor of science; Mason Janowiak, bachelor of business administration; Taryn Jennings, master of social work; Brittany Krencisz, bachelor of science; Emily Lamartina, doctor of philosophy; Makayla LaRue, bachelor of science; Estevan Longoria, bachelor of business administration; Jessica Marcinkus, master of science; Alexa McLain, bachelor of science; Capricia Mone, bachelor of science; Michael Null, bachelor of arts; Christopher Peters, doctor of philosophy; Elizabeth Raffensperger, bachelor of science; Marco Sweeti, bachelor of business administration; Donna Thompson, bachelor of science; Hunter Wagner, master of science; Kaylee Wagner, School of Public Health, bachelor of science; Eric Waller, master of human resources and labor relations.

Sturtevant: Amalie Axelsen, bachelor of arts; Morgan Connaughton, bachelor of science in engineering; Kimberly Smith, master of library and information science.

Union Grove: Samantha Alberth, bachelor of arts; Alexandra Ihnken, bachelor of science; Daniel Konopasek, master of science; Christina Sima, doctor of philosophy.

Waterford: Ashley Arndt, bachelor of arts; Patrick Arne, master of science; Stephen Foley, bachelor of arts; Hailey Howe, bachelor of science; Ashley Kay, bachelor of arts; Ryan Lindquist, bachelor of science in engineering; Jesse Roberts, master of business administration.

Wind Lake: Olivia Swanson, bachelor of science.

Upper Iowa University

FAYETTE, Iowa — Kathi Duenas, Racine, bachelor of science in human resources management, cum laude meritum.