College Graduates

Coe College

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Autumn Klein, Burlington, bachelor’s degree in psychology.

Drake University

DES MOINES — Sophia Gloo, Racine, bachelor of arts in journalism and mass communication, strategic political communication and public relations; Beau Blake, Sturtevant, doctor of pharmacy.

Kalamazoo College

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Megan Williams, Waterford, bachelor of arts.

Milwaukee School of Engineering

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee School of Engineering graduates from Racine County are:

Burlington: Darren Fitch, bachelor of science in software engineering, high honors; Allen Johns, bachelor of science in user experience and communication design, honors; Cassandra Viol, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering

Caledonia: Alec Dam, bachelor of science in electrical engineering, high honors.

Racine: Cody Friso, bachelor of science in computer science, honors; William Labeau, bachelor of science in civil engineering, honors; Morgan Patch, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering, high honors; Jonathan Riley, bachelor of science in electrical engineering, honors.

Union Grove: Morgan Traughber, bachelor of science in electrical engineering.

Waterford: Trenton Bowser, bachelor of science in computer science, high honors; William Busch, bachelor of science in computer science; Ashley Hancock, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering.

UW-LaCrosse

LACROSSE — UW-LaCrosse graduates from Racine County are:

Burlington: Harrison George, bachelor of science in finance; Myles Jones, bachelor of science in finance; Hannah Ketterhagen, bachelor of science in therapeutic recreation; Calvin Kienast, bachelor of science in computer science; Rachel Senft, bachelor of science in biochemistry with ASBMB certification; Kylee Stauss, bachelor of science in exercise and sport science, exercise science-pre-professional track; Grant Tully, bachelor of science in marketing; Rachel Way, bachelor of science in psychology, honors.

Franksville: Allison Murray, bachelor of science in communication studies, public communication and advocacy emphasis.

Kansasville: Caitlyn Kelsey, bachelor of science in nuclear medicine technology.

Mount Pleasant: Sarah Kozenski, bachelor of science in biology, biomedical science concentration, highest honors; Brandon Miller, bachelor of science in statistics.

Racine: Diego Bravo, bachelor of science in management; Cierra Gulbronson, bachelor of arts in English, writing and rhetoric studies emphasis, highest honors; Mia Hanson, bachelor of science in biology; Hailey Polk, bachelor of science in political science, highest honors; Sunshine Vue, bachelor of science in communication studies, interpersonal communication emphasis.

Sturtevant: Janny Fonk, bachelor of science in biology, biomedical science concentration.

Union Grove: Emily Knight, bachelor of science in exercise and sport science, exercise science-pre-professional track; Jessica Schweninger, bachelor of science in general studies.

Waterford: Cooper Anderson, bachelor of science in psychology major, honors; Courtney Beaston, bachelor of science in management, highest honors; Kaitlyn Ripple, bachelor of science in exercise and sport science, exercise science-pre-professional track; Ann Westra, bachelor of science in exercise and sport science, exercise science-pre-professional track, highest honors.

Wind Lake: Justin Kotarak, bachelor of science in management; Sarah Mohler, bachelor of science in psychology.