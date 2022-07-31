 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLLEGE GRADUATES

College Graduates

  • 0

Coe College

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Autumn Klein, Burlington, bachelor’s degree in psychology.

Drake University

DES MOINES — Sophia Gloo, Racine, bachelor of arts in journalism and mass communication, strategic political communication and public relations; Beau Blake, Sturtevant, doctor of pharmacy.

Kalamazoo College

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Megan Williams, Waterford, bachelor of arts.

Milwaukee School of Engineering

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee School of Engineering graduates from Racine County are:

Burlington: Darren Fitch, bachelor of science in software engineering, high honors; Allen Johns, bachelor of science in user experience and communication design, honors; Cassandra Viol, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering

People are also reading…

Caledonia: Alec Dam, bachelor of science in electrical engineering, high honors.

Racine: Cody Friso, bachelor of science in computer science, honors; William Labeau, bachelor of science in civil engineering, honors; Morgan Patch, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering, high honors; Jonathan Riley, bachelor of science in electrical engineering, honors.

Union Grove: Morgan Traughber, bachelor of science in electrical engineering.

Waterford: Trenton Bowser, bachelor of science in computer science, high honors; William Busch, bachelor of science in computer science; Ashley Hancock, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering.

UW-LaCrosse

LACROSSE — UW-LaCrosse graduates from Racine County are:

Burlington: Harrison George, bachelor of science in finance; Myles Jones, bachelor of science in finance; Hannah Ketterhagen, bachelor of science in therapeutic recreation; Calvin Kienast, bachelor of science in computer science; Rachel Senft, bachelor of science in biochemistry with ASBMB certification; Kylee Stauss, bachelor of science in exercise and sport science, exercise science-pre-professional track; Grant Tully, bachelor of science in marketing; Rachel Way, bachelor of science in psychology, honors.

Franksville: Allison Murray, bachelor of science in communication studies, public communication and advocacy emphasis.

Kansasville: Caitlyn Kelsey, bachelor of science in nuclear medicine technology.

Mount Pleasant: Sarah Kozenski, bachelor of science in biology, biomedical science concentration, highest honors; Brandon Miller, bachelor of science in statistics.

Racine: Diego Bravo, bachelor of science in management; Cierra Gulbronson, bachelor of arts in English, writing and rhetoric studies emphasis, highest honors; Mia Hanson, bachelor of science in biology; Hailey Polk, bachelor of science in political science, highest honors; Sunshine Vue, bachelor of science in communication studies, interpersonal communication emphasis.

Sturtevant: Janny Fonk, bachelor of science in biology, biomedical science concentration.

Union Grove: Emily Knight, bachelor of science in exercise and sport science, exercise science-pre-professional track; Jessica Schweninger, bachelor of science in general studies.

Waterford: Cooper Anderson, bachelor of science in psychology major, honors; Courtney Beaston, bachelor of science in management, highest honors; Kaitlyn Ripple, bachelor of science in exercise and sport science, exercise science-pre-professional track; Ann Westra, bachelor of science in exercise and sport science, exercise science-pre-professional track, highest honors.

Wind Lake: Justin Kotarak, bachelor of science in management; Sarah Mohler, bachelor of science in psychology.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burlington School Board mulling referendum

Burlington School Board mulling referendum

The Burlington Area School District board is considering a referendum. If the board moves forward with its plan, a question asking if voters support the referendum would likely appear on ballots next April.

Watch Now: Related Video

Joe Biden returns to self-isolation after testing positive for coronavirus again

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News