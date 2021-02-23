 Skip to main content
COLLEGE GRADUATES
CAMPUS NOTES

COLLEGE GRADUATES

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA TWIN CITIES

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Evan Rosholt, Racine, bachelor of design in architecture.

UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-MADISON

MADISON — These Racine County students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison during a virtual commencement ceremony Dec. 13:

Burlington: Morgan Anderson, bachelor of science in human development and family studies; Lucas Morrical, bachelor of science in pharmaceutical sciences, Trevor Osman, master of science in business: operations and technology management; Jessica Reiners, bachelor of science in nutrition and dietetics, nutritional sciences; Ryan Werner, bachelor of science in pharmaceutical sciences.

Kansasville: Jennifer Leunig, bachelor of arts in international studies and Italian.

Racine: Ali Batayneh, bachelor of science in chemical engineering; Alexis Ford, bachelor of science in civil engineering; Margaret Ford, bachelor of science in pharmaceutical sciences; Kaylee Franke, bachelor of science in communication arts; Joshua Gregory, bachelor of science in biological systems engineering; Kelsea Koch, bachelor of science in wildlife ecology; Luke Mcveigh, bachelor of science in theater and drama; Vienne Seitz, bachelor of science in the liberal arts, neurobiology and psychology with honors; Andrew Smith, bachelor of science in chemical engineering; Milan Tomic, bachelor of arts in computer sciences and economics; Zachary Topel, bachelor of science in civil engineering with distinction.

Sturtevant: Victor Mendoza, bachelor of science in human development and family studies.

Union Grove: David Scholzen, bachelor of science in political science.

Wind Lake: Ashley Evers, bachelor of arts in journalism.

