COLLEGE GRADUATES
COLLEGE GRADUATES

Milwaukee School of Engineering

MILWAUKEE — Jacob Anderson, Racine, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering; Gilberto Cervantes Maldonado, Racine, bachelor of science in electrical engineering; Abby Kurtina, Racine, bachelor of science in nursing, with honors; Jason Werner, Racine, bachelor of science in electrical engineering, with honors.

Wisconsin Lutheran College

MILWAUKEE — Jacob Zimmerman, Racine, bachelor of arts in business.

