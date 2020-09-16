COLLEGE GRADUATES

Milwaukee School of Engineering
MILWAUKEE — Jacob Anderson, Racine, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering; Gilberto Cervantes Maldonado, Racine, bachelor of science in electrical engineering; Abby Kurtina, Racine, bachelor of science in nursing, with honors; Jason Werner, Racine, bachelor of science in electrical engineering, with honors.
Wisconsin Lutheran College
MILWAUKEE — Jacob Zimmerman, Racine, bachelor of arts in business.
