COLLEGE GRADUATES

Carthage College

KENOSHA — Willie Gregory, Sturtevant, master of science in business design and innovation; Olivia Lutterman, Racine, bachelor of arts in mathematics, summa cum laude; Yesenia Martinez-Hall, Burlington, bachelor of arts in social work; Nathan Thompkins, Racine, master of education; Chloe Toshner, Sturtevant, master of science in business design and innovation .

Marquette University

MILWAUKEE — Rizwan Bader, Racine, doctorate in dentistry; Savannah Kohlhagen, Mount Pleasant, master’s in nursing; Reid Lang, Burlington, bachelor of science in finance; Garrett Milosch, Union Grove, bachelor of science in real estate; Haley Waldron, Union Grove, master’s in nursing; Allie Jones, Waterford, doctorate in dentistry.

Northern Illinois University

DEKALB, Ill. — Jordan Kondrath, Burlington, master of science in data analytics.

UW-Madison

MADISON — UW-Madison graduates from Racine County are:

Burlington: Kira Allen, bachelor of science in consumer behavior and marketplace studies; Jessa Burling, bachelor of science in psychology and Spanish, with distinction; Rook Garcia, bachelor of science in art; Lucas Heiligenthal, bachelor of science in data science; Dailee Helnore, master of physician assistant studies in physician assistant and master of public health; Nicole Lipecki, bachelor of science in education in elementary education; Zachary Lipecki, bachelor of arts in sociology; Hannah Lois, bachelor of science in biological systems engineering; Jacob Ludwig, bachelor of science in liberal arts and psychology, with distinction; Shae ODay, bachelor of science in neurobiology and psychology; Brooke Redemann, master of science in special education; Margaret Rynkiewicz, master of physician assistant studies in physician assistant and master of public health; Mason Schilling, master of science in biomedical engineering; Olivia Simmons, doctor of law (juris doctor) in law; Claire Turke, bachelor of science in genetics and genomics, with distinction; Devon Wanasek, bachelor of science in philosophy and political science; Leah Zinnen, bachelor of science in consumer behavior and marketplace studies, with distinction.

Caledonia: Young Kim, bachelor of science in biomedical engineering, with distinction; August Schutz, master of science in business in business: real estate and urban land economics; Natalie Tinsen, bachelor of science in economics and environmental studies; Claire Wierschke, bachelor of science in health promotion and health equity, with distinction.

Franksville: Eric Howard, bachelor of science in materials science and engineering; Erin Long, master of social work in social work; Olivia Peterson, bachelor of science in nutrition and dietetics in nutritional sciences, with distinction; Taylor Schaefer, bachelor of science in animal sciences and life sciences communication.

Kansasville: Ryley Willkomm, bachelor of business administration in business: actuarial science, business: finance, investment and banking and business: risk management and insurance.

Mount Pleasant: Hannah Bounds, bachelor of business administration, business: risk management and insurance, graduated with distinction; Hannah Buhler, bachelor of science in nursing; Christina Dudley, doctor of medicine; Anna Greulich, bachelor of science in education in elementary education and special education; Allie Kutsch, bachelor of science in consumer behavior and marketplace studies; Jason Lewis, bachelor of science in genetics and genomics; Kealy Marnell, bachelor of science in nursing; Anna Milonas, bachelor of science in history and legal studies; Lindsey Moffatt, bachelor of science in nursing; Dylan Olson, bachelor of business administration in business: actuarial science and business: risk management and insurance, with distinction; Jay Patel, bachelor of science in neurobiology; Kierstyn Payne, doctor of veterinary medicine; Makayla Pesch, bachelor of science in human development and family studies, highest distinction; Jenna Pruess, bachelor of science in kinesiology; Ben Rosinski, bachelor of business administration in business: accounting; Rachel Spiegelhoff, bachelor of science in chemistry; Lukas Tenuta, bachelor of science in biology, with distinction; Brianna Tobin, bachelor of science in computer engineering; Jenny Zheng, bachelor of science in microbiology.

Racine: Brittaney Bertermann, bachelor of science in nursing; Michael Brennan, bachelor of science in civil engineering; Meg Cerny, bachelor of arts in art history and communication arts; Sydney Chen, bachelor of science in economics; Jack Chiapete, bachelor of science in education in elementary education, with distinction; Lucas Clark, bachelor of science in computer sciences and mathematics; Joel Exner, master of business administration in business: general management; Jared Folker, bachelor of science in biology, with distinction; Anthony Fumo, bachelor of science in biological systems engineering; Jayda Griffin, bachelor of arts in psychology; Queila Griffin, bachelor of science in neurobiology; Adam Heaps, bachelor of science in biochemistry; Harrison Holland, bachelor of science in philosophy and psychology; Megan Humphreys, bachelor of science in community and nonprofit leadership; Buddy Ladwig, bachelor of business administration in business: finance, investment and banking and business: supply chain management, with distinction; Danielle Moczynski, bachelor of science in animal sciences; Annelise Munro, bachelor of science, economics; John Omelina, bachelor of science in neurobiology, with distinction; Myra Reza, bachelor of science in human development and family studies; Mitchel Schaefer, bachelor of science in economics; Emma Schatz, bachelor of science in life sciences communication; Shane Smiley, bachelor of science in economics and political science; Emily Wentorf, bachelor of science in chemistry and Spanish.

Sturtevant: Jasmyne Short, bachelor of social work in social work cswe accredited; Meghan Villalpando, doctor of law (juris doctor) in law.

Union Grove: Taylor Clark, bachelor of social work in social work cswe accredited; Dannielle Harmsen, doctor of nursing practice; Alicia Jozefowski, bachelor of science in nursing; Margaret Rivest, bachelor of science in materials science and engineering; Tylor Savage, bachelor of science in chemistry; Madeline Vogel, bachelor of science in the liberal arts in biochemistry, with honors; Brooke Wysiatko, bachelor of business administration in business: finance, investment and banking.

Waterford: Aaron Applebee, bachelor of science in materials science and engineering, Zoe Burczyk, bachelor of science in biology; Samantha Dawes, doctor of physical therapy; Megan Draheim, bachelor of science in conservation biology and environmental studies, with distinction; Megan Fahey, bachelor of arts in history; Tyler Graczyk, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering; Sonia Gude, bachelor of science in biochemistry; Uma Gude, bachelor of science in microbiology; Morgan Heeren, bachelor of arts in communication sciences and disorders; Nyah Kohler, bachelor of science in biology; Ellie Olson, bachelor of science in liberal arts, philosophy and zoology, with distinction; Kayla Parker, bachelor of arts in history and political science, with honors; Matthew Plantz, master of science in business in business: operations and technology management; Ryan Severson, bachelor of business administration in business: finance, investment and banking, business: management and human resources and business: real estate and urban land economics, with distinction; Athena Zuelke, bachelor of science in nursing.

Wind Lake: Claire Terp, bachelor of science in education in communication sciences and disorders.

UW-Oshkosh

OSHKOSH — UW-Oshkosh graduates from Racine County are:

Burlington: Isabella Longoria, bachelor of science in education in elementary education; Jack B. Miller, bachelor of business administration in finance and bachelor of business administration in marketing; Jakob R. Petersen, bachelor of science in communication studies; Nicolas Schmidt, bachelor of arts in political science; Benjamin R. Scopp, bachelor of science in criminal justice; Megan M. Streitmatter, bachelor of science in psychology.

Franksville: Tyler A. Gamble, bachelor of business administration in finance; Collin W. Schaefer, bachelor of science in biomedical science.

Racine: Daena Anzalone, associate of arts and science; Louis M. Guzman, bachelor of science in human services leadership; Damien Tyrone McCray Jr., bachelor of arts in criminal justice.

Rochester: Rheamarie J. Fiorita, master of science in education, teaching and learning.

Union Grove: Riley M. Calouette, bachelor of arts in political science; Marlo J. Kramer, bachelor of science in nursing; Ryan D. Krause, bachelor of business administration in accounting and bachelor of business administration in finance.

Waterford: Jacob J. Fischer, bachelor of science in political science; Kirk Gregory Kaldor, bachelor of business administration in finance; Richard E. LePine, bachelor of business administration in economics (business); Richard E. LePine, bachelor of business administration in human resources management; Zakari J. Slusar, bachelor of business administration in finance and bachelor of business administration in supply chain management; Samantha A. Woulfe, associate of arts and science.

UW-Parkside

SOMERS — UW-Parkside graduates from Racine County are:

Burlington: Michaela Earhart, bachelor of science in psychology; Christian Jensen, master of business administration; Marissa Piccolo, bachelor of arts in Spanish; Gustavo Sanchez, bachelor of science in business management; Paityn Weber, bachelor of science in marketing and business management; Carolan Yonash, bachelor of science in business management.

Caledonia: Toby Robe, bachelor of science in sport management.

Elmwood Park: Sabastion Halverson, bachelor of science in computer science;

Franksville: Jenny Bauer, bachelor of arts in theater arts; Miah Childers, bachelor of science in biological sciences; Lola Groth, bachelor of science in elementary education; Jacob Kuk, bachelor of science in business management; Kirsten Malecki, master of business administration; Natalie Ocampo, bachelor of science in psychology; Dale Prokop-Valiquette, bachelor of science in biological sciences.

Mount Pleasant: Garrett Allen, bachelor of arts in theater arts; Zacary Bichanich, master of business administration; Ian Donovan, bachelor of science in geosciences and environmental studies; Brianna Espinoza, bachelor of science in business management; Shanna Fredericks, associate of applied science in arts and sciences (associate of applied science); Tanner Jacobs, bachelor of science in management information systems; Alex Knepper, bachelor of science in computer science; Dakota Lavota, bachelor of arts in communication; Reagan Lentz, bachelor of science in marketing; Katharine Mackulak, bachelor of science in business management; Taylor Martin, bachelor of arts in English; Vincent Melendez, bachelor of science in psychology; Diana Meyer, master of business administration; Haroon Mian, bachelor of science in applied health sciences; Marilyn Monroy, bachelor of science in elementary education; Nicholas Naegeli, master of business administration; Claire Schultz, bachelor of science in elementary education; Nirissa West, master of arts in professional communication; Cameron Zigas, bachelor of arts in communication.

Racine: Alisson Anguiano Salas, bachelor of arts in English and political science; Anna Arroyo, bachelor of science in psychology; David Beechum, master of business administration; Caleb Beilgard, bachelor of science in marketing and business management; Rebecca Bewley, master of science in clinical mental health counsel; Branden Bogan, bachelor of science in marketing; Jacob Brennan, master of business administration; Brooklyn Bull, bachelor of science in sports management; Arianna Bunville, bachelor of arts in criminal justice; Kelly Burke, bachelor of science in marketing, accounting, business management, and management information systems; Veronica Bursek-Krekling, bachelor of science in environmental studies; Katherine Bydalek, bachelor of arts in graphic design; Miles Cabell, bachelor of science in computer science; Maxwell Cisewski, bachelor of science in business management; Anahi Cruz, master of business administration; Ashley Cruz, bachelor of science in sustainable management; Shai Ann DeShong, bachelor of science in psychology; Daniel Dreckmann, bachelor of arts in liberal studies; Rachel Eldridge, associate of applied science in arts and sciences (associate of applied science); Alexandria Evans, master of arts in professional communication; Samantha Feiler, bachelor of arts in theater arts; Jacob Fleming, bachelor of arts in criminal justice; Kyle Gier, bachelor of arts in history; Kayleen Gygax, bachelor of science in psychology; Imani Hill, master of business administration; Sarah Ison, bachelor of arts in graphic design; Taylor James, bachelor of science in psychology and english; Miranda Johnson, bachelor of science in psychology; Noah Johnson, bachelor of science in business management; Courtney Kell, bachelor of science in computer science; Cole Kriederman, bachelor of science in business management; Darren Kruse, master of business administration; Nate Lloyd, bachelor of science in business management; Elicipri Maldonado, bachelor of science in computer science; Cierra Mayer, bachelor of science in elementary education; Benjamin McDonald, bachelor of science in psychology; Robert McGee, master of business administration; Aaron Michaels, bachelor of science in accounting; Tawfiq Musa, bachelor of science in accounting; Francisco Patino, bachelor of science in psychology; Red Paulin, bachelor of science in psychology and mathematics; Sara Popadic, bachelor of arts in graphic design; Joshua Pulda, master of business administration; Emma Ramsey, bachelor of science in business management; Scott Ross, bachelor of science in applied health sciences; Madalyn Schmierer, bachelor of science in applied health sciences; Jessica Shain, bachelor of science in psychology and criminal justice; Nick Shilhavy, bachelor of arts in criminal justice; Abigail Small, bachelor of science in psychology; Emilija Stankovic, bachelor of science in applied health sciences; Eva Steiner, bachelor of science in applied health sciences; Desiree Stills, bachelor of science in business management and Spanish; Emilio Toscano, bachelor of science in business management and marketing; Gabrielle Tucker, bachelor of arts in English; Jonathan Turner, master of business administration; Subhan Umar, master of business administration; Sierra Varebrook, bachelor of science in psychology; Kelsey Waite, bachelor of science in Business Management; DaZahn Watson, master of business administration; Marisa Weimer, bachelor of science in business management; Crystal Wenzel, bachelor of arts in sociology; Joseph Zold, bachelor of arts in Criminal Justice; Juan Zuniga, bachelor of science in accounting and business management.

Sturtevant: Brandon Behringer, bachelor of science in chemistry; Melissa Gramza, bachelor of science in accounting; Jared Richter, bachelor of arts in graphic design; Andrea Rodriguez, bachelor of science in environmental studies; Jennifer Rossmann, bachelor of science in psychology; Meg Yang, bachelor of science in accounting.

Union Grove: Lexi Dessart, bachelor of science in psychology and criminal justice; Meghan Flynn, bachelor of arts in communication; Hailey Foldy, bachelor of science in business management; Bryan Klingbeil, bachelor of science in computer science; Mackenzie Peterson, bachelor of science in business management; Kendall Rueber, bachelor of science in marketing; Holden Whitledge, bachelor of science in molecular biology and Bioinformatics.

Waterford: Danielle Brown, master of business administration; Jordan Danowski, bachelor of science in biological sciences; Kurt Mlachnik, bachelor of science in environmental studies; Dylan Weber, bachelor of science in applied health sciences.

UW-Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT — UW-Stevens Point graduates from Racine County are:

Caledonia: Natalie Nowak, bachelor of science in sociology; Hannah Osgood, bachelor of science in biology; Skylar Pulera, bachelor of science in biology.

Racine: Alyssa Brown, bachelor of arts in dance; William Buhler, bachelor of science in natural science-life science; Bradley Hansen, bachelor of science in sociology, coaching certificate; Tyler Karpinski, bachelor of science in natural science-life science.

Union Grove: Nichole Hougard, bachelor of arts in English-teaching, magna cum laude.

Waterford: Graeme Gross, bachelor of arts in German, international studies, theater arts-drama, summa cum laude; Joseph Martinsen, bachelor of science in biology, cum laude.

UW-Whitewater

WHITEWATER — UW-Whitewater graduates from Racine County are:

Burlington: Bryce Boeckenstedt, bachelor of business administration in technology; Natalee Braun, associate of arts in liberal arts; Zach Campbell, bachelor of business administration in accounting, magna cum laude; Kaitlyn Downing, master of science in education in psychology; Gavin Foote, bachelor of business administration in marketing; Cassandra Grams, master of social work in social work; Anna Hackbarth, bachelor of business administration in finance, summa cum laude; Jared Hahn, bachelor of arts in communication; Mary Harvey, master of business administration in business; Caitlyn Jacobsen, associate of arts in liberal arts; Elizabeth Klein, bachelor of business administration in human resource management, magna cum laude; Matt Korducki, master of business administration in business; Graeme Langley, EDS in psychology; Alexis Lois, bachelor of science in education in physical education; Amanda Mangless, bachelor of arts in communication; Paige Manssen, bachelor of arts in communication, magna cum laude; Victoria Miller, bachelor of science in education in physical education, magna cum laude; Justin Paasch, bachelor of business administration in accounting, magna cum laude; Dylan Peterson, associate of arts in liberal arts; Aryel Plomb, bachelor of science in criminology; Tyler Rieck, bachelor of science occupational safety; Hannah Robinson, bachelor of science in psychology, magna cum laude; Mike Trocke, master of business administration in business; Michael Wasmund, bachelor of business administration in accounting, summa cum laude;

Franksville: Michael Brown, master of business administration in business; Jake Lightner, bachelor of science in environmental science;

Kansasville: Lauren Green, master of science in communication sciences and disorders.

Mount Pleasant: Jack Dechant, bachelor of business administration in finance; Jessica Hatch, bachelor of business administration in entrepreneurship, cum laude; Dalton Heffel, bachelor of business administration in finance; Brent Ogden, bachelor of business administration in marketing; Catherine Perrault, bachelor of business administration in marketing, summa cum laude; Alex Tenhagen, bachelor of arts in psychology; Kaleb Tindall, bachelor of business administration in supply chain management; Mason Wagner, bachelor of business administration in marketing, cum laude; Megan Wirtz, bachelor of science in education in elementary education; Kara Zamora, bachelor of business administration in entrepreneurship, summa cum laude.

Racine: Ricardo Carrillo, bachelor of arts in political science; Miranda Christensen, associate of arts in liberal arts; Kayla DeRosia, master of business administration in business; Victoria Coates, associate of arts in liberal arts; Adela Diaz, bachelor of science in criminology, summa cum laude; Breana Feely, associate of arts in liberal arts; Zach Gerber, bachelor of science in psychology; Clare Lehmann, bachelor of arts in communication; Dan Metiva, master of business administration in business administration; Halle Miller, bachelor of science in biology; Robert Mutchler, bachelor of business administration in information technology, magna cum laude; Ruhongeka Ntabala, master of science in computer science; Colin Ropiak, bachelor of business administration in information technology; Dominic Van De Water, bachelor of business administration in accounting, summa cum laude; Allyson Weisbrod, bachelor of science in education in sociology, magna cum laude; Eryn Weisbrod, bachelor of science in education in elementary education, magna cum laude;

Sturtevant: Joseph Fendt, master of business administration in business; Suzanna Gianou, bachelor of arts in psychology, cum laude.

Union Grove: Erica Wright, bachelor of science in biology.

Waterford: Jacob Bessette, bachelor of arts in communication; Matthew Borchardt, bachelor of science in occupational safety; Megan Cash, master of science in education in professional studies; Rachel Harmatys, master of science in communication sciences and disorders; Emily Human, bachelor of arts in communication; Jessica Rawski, bachelor of arts in communication, magna cum laude; Lisa Salo, master of science in education in business management; Hannah Schneider, bachelor of science in education in art education, cum laude; Ryan Shervey, bachelor of business administration in information technology; Sam Tolliver, bachelor of business administration in marketing, magna cum laude; Brian Woznicki, bachelor of business administration in supply chain management.

UW-Platteville

PLATTEVILLE — Jennifer Lavery, Waterford, master of science in criminal justice; Latasha Lott, Mount Pleasant, master of science in organizational change leadership.

Upper Iowa University

FAYETTE, Iowa — Jeanette Brown, Racine, master of public administration in nonprofit organizational management emphasis; Jeremy Sims, Racine, bachelor of science in human services.

