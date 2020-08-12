COLLEGE GRADUATES

Lawrence University
Ben Schultz, Racine, bachelor of arts in history; Jeremiah Jensen, Racine, bachelor of arts in physics and bachelor of music in musical education (instrumental).
University of Wisconsin-Madison
MADISON — These students from Racine County graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison this spring:
BURLINGTON: Christopher Carlock, bachelor of arts in history; Mikayla Ehlert, bachelor of science in biology; Adam Fitch, bachelor of science in conservation biology, geology and geophysics, and zoology; Sara Hackbarth, bachelor of science in neurobiology; Ben Heiligenthal, bachelor of science in computer sciences, with distinction; Jack Horner, bachelor of science in pharmacology and toxicology; Peter Jackley, master of science in mechanical engineering; Conner Krattiger, bachelor of science in rehabilitation psychology; Benjamin Lois, bachelor of science in electrical engineering; Jennifer Panackal, bachelor of science in neurobiology; Logan Parsons, bachelor of arts in political science; Brenna Redemann, doctor of medicine; Amanda Ritzman, doctor of veterinary medicine; Bailee Stark, doctor of medicine; Ashley Storck, bachelor of business administration in business: management and human resources; Tori Tiso, bachelor of arts in English; Zachary Wermeling, bachelor of science in biochemistry; Bridgette Wright, bachelor of science in nutritional sciences.
CALEDONIA: Noor Hammad, bachelor of science in elementary education.
FRANKSVILLE: Megan Abramson, master of social work; Jesse Ball, bachelor of science in engineering mechanics; Tamara Marini, master of science in clinical nutrition.
MOUNT PLEASANT: Marisa Cullotta, bachelor of arts in English; Ashley Doebereiner, bachelor of arts in history; Eleanor Escobar, bachelor of science in civil engineering; Aaliyah Ford, bachelor of social work, CSWE accredited; Alexander Henry, master of science in biomedical engineering; Mackenzie Jacobs, bachelor of business administration in management and human resources; Elaina Keiser, bachelor of social work, CSWE accredited; Katelyn Leslie, master of accountancy in business: accounting; Annie Leto, bachelor of science in psychology; Tyler Manley, doctor of law, juris doctor; Giorgi Miller, bachelor of science in astronomy and physics; Jonathan Mills, bachelor of arts in journalism; Megan Mills, bachelor of science in genetics and genomics; Isabel Monti, bachelor of fine arts in art; Jenna Rosinski, bachelor of science in microbiology; Laura Seitz, bachelor of science in genetics and genomics, with distinction; Samantha Sheckles, master in social work; T.J. Spaulding, master of business administration in general management; Bobby Tate, bachelor of science in industrial engineering; Erica Uyenbat, bachelor of arts in linguistics; John Wilson, bachelor of arts in environmental studies, with distinction; John Letsch, bachelor of arts in English.
RACINE: Kelley Becker, bachelor of science in kinesiology; Jacob Bedoian, bachelor of arts in mathematics; Zachary Clemins, bachelor of arts in communication arts; Lance Dismukes, bachelor of business administration in international business; Dana Djordjevic, bachelor of science in psychology; Julia Framstad, bachelor of science in human development and family studies, with distinction; Skyler Franke, bachelor of arts in English; Abbey Graf, bachelor of science in agricultural and applied economics; Cecilia Grinis, bachelor of arts in art history; Sawyer Hartline, bachelor of arts in communication arts; Hannah Hecht, doctor of pharmacy; Katie Jens, bachelor of business administration in real estate and urban land economics; Cody Jones, bachelor of business administration in finance, investment and banking; Laura Lins, doctor of medicine; Marissa Long, bachelor of arts in legal studies;Benjamin Lucareli, bachelor of arts in communication arts; Andrew Moes, bachelor of arts in economics; Reeken Patel, bachelor of science in biochemistry, with distinction; Hannah Pendergast, bachelor of arts in communication arts; Samad Qawi, bachelor of science in kinesiology; Sinclair Richards, bachelor of arts in communication arts; Haley Rodriguez, bachelor of arts in English; Marissa Sandkuhler, bachelor of science in psychology; Ben Sellers, bachelor of science in forest science; Nicole Shields, bachelor of arts in journalism; Sydney Weiss, bachelor of arts in communication sciences and disorders, with distinction; Alexandria Witek, bachelor of science in biochemistry.
STURTEVANT: Raven Bachand, bachelor of science in athletic training; Jacquelyn De Guire, bachelor of science in biology.
UNION GROVE: John Rawley, bachelor of science in economics; Emily Veltus, doctor of medicine; Lucas Wysiatko, bachelor of science in computer engineering.
WATERFORD: Katharine Amborn, bachelor of science in biology; Megan Babcock, bachelor of arts in psychology; Andrew Boho, bachelor of science in computer sciences; Myles Braun, bachelor of arts in economics; Matthew Engel, bachelor of science in biochemistry; Bridget Garnier, doctor of philosophy in geoscience; Hallie Hanson, bachelor of science in biochemistry, mathematics and neurobiology; Kevin Huckstorf, bachelor of science in kinesiology; Logan Klein, bachelor of science in neurobiology; Megan Kloth, master of social work; Kaley Larson, bachelor of science in rehabilitation psychology; Gonzalo Perez, bachelor of science in neurobiology; Isabel Saber, bachelor of science in biology; Mikayla Sholly, bachelor of science in communication arts; Sam White, bachelor of science in economics.
WIND LAKE: Morgan Green, bachelor of science in education studies; Stephanie King, master of science in educational leadership and policy analysis; Katie Slavin, bachelor of science in retailing and consumer behavior.
University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh
OSHKOSH — These students from Racine County graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh:
BURLINGTON: Matthew Cobb, leadership and organizational studies; Adrian Dujardin, social work; Jacob LaForest, radio-TV-film; Alison Rueter, interactive web management.
FRANKSVILLE: Alyssa Leffler, marketing; Megan Strasser, communication studies.
MOUNT PLEASANT: Jessica Dybul, Spanish; Kayla Pena, nursing.
RACINE: Aaron Bixby, fire and emergency administration and management; Bristol Farrington, psychology; Kyra Hagemann, psychology; Ashley Jimenez, associate of arts and science; Maribel Ramos, doctor of nursing practice, nurse anesthesia; James Ryback, marketing; Maya Thielen-Herrera, music.
UNION GROVE: Brandon Paulick, history; Sedona Sieg, psychology; Julia Yuhas, kinesiology.
Marquette University
MILWAUKEE — These students from Racine County graduated from Marquette University this spring:
BURLINGTON: Ellie Petrie, master of science in nursing; Renee Reince, master of science in nursing.
CALEDONIA: Kayla Kinnear, master of science in nursing; Brandon Kraft, bachelor of science in biomedical sciences.
FRANKSVILLE: Alexandra Goodrich, bachelor of science in nursing; Justine Oertel, master of science in nursing.
MOUNT PLEASANT: Nicholas Cronin, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering; Olivia Johnson, master of arts in languages, literatures and culture; Michael Derek Lim, master of science in nursing; Peter Merkel, master of education in educational policy and leadership; Madalyn Theama, bachelor of science in speech pathology and audiology.
RACINE: Tava Hansen, bachelor of science in innovation and entrepreneurship; Emily Lamberton, bachelor of arts in psychology; Nikolas Lange, bachelor of science in computer science; Katherine Leskowicz, certificate in clinical laboratory science; Haley Lynam, doctorate in physical therapy; Rachel Margis, doctor of dental surgery in dentistry; Lindsey Mastos, master of science in nursing; Esabeau Neale, bachelor of arts in public relations; Salonee Patel, Juris doctor in law; Haley Stepanek, Juris doctor in law; Adam Vanderheyden, Juris doctor in law.
STURTEVANT: Abbie Collova, master’s of business administration.
WATERFORD: Alyssa Baker, master of science in nursing; Mariah Hanrahan, bachelor of science in nursing; Kelly Krause, Juris doctor in law.
