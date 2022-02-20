COLLEGE GRADUATES

PARK UNIVERSITY

Parkville, Mo. — Wardell Satterwhite, Racine, bachelor of science in business administration/management.

UW-OSHKOSH

OSHKOSH — UW-Oshkosh Racine County graduates:

Burlington: Katie Holmstrom, bachelor of science in psychology; Joseph Pavelsek, bachelor of arts in history and bachelor of arts in international studies (general-history); Braden Willkomm, bachelor of science in education in physical education.

Racine: Sariah Caveney, bachelor of science in nursing; Benjamin Jung, bachelor of arts in radio-tv-film; Cassandra Montano, bachelor of science in nursing; Erica Musiel, bachelor of science in nursing; Delaney Pestka, bachelor of business administration in marketing; Matthew Rooney, bachelor of business administration in economics (business).

Waterford: Erica Bills, bachelor of liberal studies in liberal studies; Hannah Merlo, bachelor of science in education in special education-early childhood special education; Marlo Wolf-Dixon, bachelor of business administration in human resources management.

UW-PLATTEVILLE

PLATTEVILLE — Tracy Proksa-Atkins, Racine, master of science in criminal justice; Ryan Sieker, Wind Point, master of science in criminal justice.

UW-RIVER FALLS

RIVER FALLS — Rebecca Iverson, Burlington, bachelor of science in biotechnology; Madison Poole, Racine, bachelor of science in horticulture; Rebecca Ruffalo, Burlington, bachelor of science in accounting and business administration.

UW-STOUT

MENOMONIE — Courtney Doberstein, Union Grove, master of science in education; Terry Kaprelian, Racine, bachelor of science in information and communication technology; Hope Quilling, Burlington; bachelor of science in dietetics; Kaeleigh Tessmann, bachelor of science in management.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0