COLLEGE GRADUATES

MOUNT MARY UNIVERSITY
MILWAUKEE — Brittni N. Hesse, Racine, dietetics certificate; Catrice L. Vukodinovich, Burlington, bachelor of arts in art therapy.
UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-OSHKOSH
OSHKOSH — These Racine County students graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh:
Burlington: Rylee Jacobsen, bachelor of science in nursing; Dylan Thorson, bachelor of business administration in finance.
Kansasville: Alexis Ratliff, bachelor of science in public relations.
Racine: Bailey Bennett, bachelor of arts in communication studies; Jelissa Burns, bachelor of science in journalism (writing/editing); Joshua Crowe, bachelor of arts in communication studies; Brittany Hoover, bachelor of science in education; Alexzandra Marzette, bachelor of science in criminal justice; Erica Meredith, bachelor of business administration in finance; Kohle Simmons, master of social work in health care practice; Alyssa Wastradowski, bachelor of arts in sociology.
Sturtevant: Samantha Boettcher, bachelor of science in biology (healthcare science).
Union Grove: Kaitlyn Alexander, bachelor of business administration in interactive web management.
Waterford: Hannah Merlo, associate of arts and science; Tia Slusar, bachelor of business administration in finance and management (project management).
Wind Lake: Sara Schwenn, bachelor of science in criminal justice.
UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-WHITEWATER
WHITEWATER — Cameron Hansen, Union Grove, associate of arts in liberal arts.
UPPER IOWA UNIVERSITY
FAYETTE, Iowa — Angalisa Cruz, Sturtevant, bachelor of science in psychology.