COLLEGE GRADUATES

Racine: Bailey Bennett, bachelor of arts in communication studies; Jelissa Burns, bachelor of science in journalism (writing/editing); Joshua Crowe, bachelor of arts in communication studies; Brittany Hoover, bachelor of science in education; Alexzandra Marzette, bachelor of science in criminal justice; Erica Meredith, bachelor of business administration in finance; Kohle Simmons, master of social work in health care practice; Alyssa Wastradowski, bachelor of arts in sociology.