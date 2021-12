COLLEGE GRADUATES

UW-MILWAUKEE: These Racine County students graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee Dec. 19:

COLLEGE OF ENGINEERING

AND APPLIED SCIENCE Burlington: Jeffrey Gruber, master of science; Josiah Hilden, bachelor of science; Austin Podella, bachelor of science in engineering; Erik Viel, bachelor of science in engineering.

Racine: Kiersten James, bachelor of science in engineering.

Waterford: Adam Hauke, bachelor of science in engineering.

Wind Point: Anton Langbruttig, bachelor of science.

COLLEGE OF GENERAL STUDIES

Waterford: Paul Schmidt, associate of arts and sciences.

COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES

Caledonia: Danielle Fox, bachelor of science.

COLLEGE OF LETTERS AND SCIENCE

Kansasville: Andrew Welbon, bachelor of arts.

Mount Pleasant: Olivia Lefeber, bachelor of arts.

Racine: Irina Berard, bachelor of science; Emily Carbajal, bachelor of science; Ruth Fenelon, master of science; A’Jehanna Gaston, bachelor of science; Daniel Leon, bachelor of arts; Dominic Lerro, master of science.

Rochester: Shannon Laughran, bachelor of science.

Waterford: Quinn Crawford, master of arts; Anthony Pacocha Jr., bachelor of arts.

COLLEGE OF NURSING

Burlington: Sarah Gannon, bachelor of science.

Mount Pleasant: Molly Brenner, bachelor of science.

Racine: Nicole Rodriguez, bachelor of science; Sara Tessmer, bachelor of science.

Waterford: Kendra Petrowski, bachelor of science.

HELEN BADER SCHOOL OF SOCIAL WELFARE

Racine: Kylee Miller, master of social work; Carin Neloms, master of social work; Jill Sikora, master of social work.

Wind Lake: Dorothea Charapata, master of social work.

JOSEPH J. ZILBER SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH

Racine: Alexandria Kohn, master of public health.

PECK SCHOOL OF THE ARTS

Racine: Tristan Adams, bachelor of fine arts; Samuel Kirby, bachelor of fine arts; Miranda Russ, bachelor of fine arts.

SCHOOL OF EDUCATION

Burlington: Halie Behnke, bachelor of science; Collin Foote, bachelor of science; Sedona Sieg, master of science.

Racine: Madeleine Johnston, master of science; Brittany Meyer, master of science; Alyssa Steele, bachelor of science; Lynn Szopinski, bachelor of science.

Union Grove: Laura Erickson, master of science.

Waterford: Brenna Casey, bachelor of science.

SCHOOL OF INFORMATION STUDIES

Mount Pleasant: Andrew Potter, master of library and information science; Nathan Van Ee, master of science.

SHELDON B. LUBAR SCHOOL OF BUSINESS

Burlington: James Lorbach, master of business administration.

Franksville: Jon Zimmerman, bachelor of business administration.

Kansasville: Trevor Burbach, master of science.

Mount Pleasant: Szuyann Fong, bachelor of business administration.

Racine: Lucas Breit-Nicholson, master of science; Nicholas Mikaelian, master of business administration; Kailyn VanScyoc, bachelor of business administration.

Union Grove: Tyler Krause, bachelor of business administration.

Waterford: Matthew Cade, master of business administration.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0