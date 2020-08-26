 Skip to main content
COLLEGE GRADUATES
University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse

LACROSSE — These Racine County students graduated from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse:

BURLINGTON: Hannah Anderson, bachelor of science in psychology; Nicole Heckler, bachelor of science in accountancy; Carly Kawalec, bachelor of science in early childhood through middle childhood education; Katherine McGinley, bachelor of science in psychology; Ryan Simenson, bachelor of science in nuclear medicine technology; Jacob Sponholtz, bachelor of science in economics; Callahan Tully, bachelor of science in finance; Cullen Vos, bachelor of science in physician assistant studies; Jacob Webley, bachelor of science in marketing.

ELMWOOD PARK: Amanda Scholzen, bachelor of science in communication studies with an emphasis in media.

FRANKSVILLE: Olivia Karegeannes, bachelor of science in middle childhood through early adolescence education; Benjamin Laznicka, bachelor of science in biology; Conner Waddell, bachelor of science in information systems.

MOUNT PLEASANT: Taite Allan, bachelor of science in accountancy; Chantal Zimmermann, bachelor of arts in English with an emphasis in rhetoric and writing.

RACINE: James Pettinger, bachelor of science in English education; Maxwell Pulda, bachelor of science in exercise and sport science with an emphasis in physical education; Sabrina Ruffalo, bachelor of arts in communication studies with an emphasis in interpersonal communication.

UNION GROVE: Eric Corbett, bachelor of science in history education; Brett Kieslich, bachelor of science in management; Laura Paisley, bachelor of science in archaeological studies; Justin Ratkovec, bachelor of science in chemistry and philosophy, ACS certification.

WATERFORD: Darren Romberg, bachelor of science in Spanish and exercise and sport science with an emphasis in fitness track; Rachel Schubring, bachelor of arts in communication studies with an emphasis in organizational and professional communication.

WIND LAKE: Emily Holzheimer, bachelor of science in biology; Brittany Voigts, bachelor of science in psychology; Karly Willms, bachelor of science in therapeutic recreation.

