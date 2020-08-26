COLLEGE GRADUATES

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse

LACROSSE — These Racine County students graduated from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse:

BURLINGTON: Hannah Anderson, bachelor of science in psychology; Nicole Heckler, bachelor of science in accountancy; Carly Kawalec, bachelor of science in early childhood through middle childhood education; Katherine McGinley, bachelor of science in psychology; Ryan Simenson, bachelor of science in nuclear medicine technology; Jacob Sponholtz, bachelor of science in economics; Callahan Tully, bachelor of science in finance; Cullen Vos, bachelor of science in physician assistant studies; Jacob Webley, bachelor of science in marketing.

ELMWOOD PARK: Amanda Scholzen, bachelor of science in communication studies with an emphasis in media.

FRANKSVILLE: Olivia Karegeannes, bachelor of science in middle childhood through early adolescence education; Benjamin Laznicka, bachelor of science in biology; Conner Waddell, bachelor of science in information systems.

MOUNT PLEASANT: Taite Allan, bachelor of science in accountancy; Chantal Zimmermann, bachelor of arts in English with an emphasis in rhetoric and writing.