COLLEGE GRADUATES

University of Wisconsin-LaCrosse
LACROSSE — These Racine County students graduated from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse:
BURLINGTON: Hannah Anderson, bachelor of science in psychology; Nicole Heckler, bachelor of science in accountancy; Carly Kawalec, bachelor of science in early childhood through middle childhood education; Katherine McGinley, bachelor of science in psychology; Ryan Simenson, bachelor of science in nuclear medicine technology; Jacob Sponholtz, bachelor of science in economics; Callahan Tully, bachelor of science in finance; Cullen Vos, bachelor of science in physician assistant studies; Jacob Webley, bachelor of science in marketing.
ELMWOOD PARK: Amanda Scholzen, bachelor of science in communication studies with an emphasis in media.
FRANKSVILLE: Olivia Karegeannes, bachelor of science in middle childhood through early adolescence education; Benjamin Laznicka, bachelor of science in biology; Conner Waddell, bachelor of science in information systems.
MOUNT PLEASANT: Taite Allan, bachelor of science in accountancy; Chantal Zimmermann, bachelor of arts in English with an emphasis in rhetoric and writing.
RACINE: James Pettinger, bachelor of science in English education; Maxwell Pulda, bachelor of science in exercise and sport science with an emphasis in physical education; Sabrina Ruffalo, bachelor of arts in communication studies with an emphasis in interpersonal communication.
UNION GROVE: Eric Corbett, bachelor of science in history education; Brett Kieslich, bachelor of science in management; Laura Paisley, bachelor of science in archaeological studies; Justin Ratkovec, bachelor of science in chemistry and philosophy, ACS certification.
WATERFORD: Darren Romberg, bachelor of science in Spanish and exercise and sport science with an emphasis in fitness track; Rachel Schubring, bachelor of arts in communication studies with an emphasis in organizational and professional communication.
WIND LAKE: Emily Holzheimer, bachelor of science in biology; Brittany Voigts, bachelor of science in psychology; Karly Willms, bachelor of science in therapeutic recreation.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!