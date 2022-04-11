 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COLLEGE GRADUATES

COLLEGE GRADUATES

MILWAUKEE SCHOOL OF ENGINEERING

MILWAUKEE — Jordan Kopac, Burlington, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering.

