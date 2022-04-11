COLLEGE GRADUATES

MILWAUKEE SCHOOL OF ENGINEERING
MILWAUKEE — Jordan Kopac, Burlington, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering.
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.
MILWAUKEE SCHOOL OF ENGINEERING
MILWAUKEE — Jordan Kopac, Burlington, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering.
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.
SOMERS — Kenosha may not be known in particular for its wildlife, but a local fourth-grader is working to change that.
WIND POINT — Kindergarten. That treasured time between the simplicity of preschool and the serious business of first grade. Everyone loves kin…
ST. CATHERINE’S HIGH SCHOOL
Case High School Class of 1972
RACINE LUTHERAN HIGH SCHOOL
WIND POINT — The Prairie School’s sixth-grade students are beta testing video games in their classroom that can be used to educate students ar…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.