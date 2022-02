COLLEGE GRADUATES

WHITEWATER — Shayla Bedford, Racine, bachelor of science in education, magna cum laude; Hope Bergersen, Waterford, bachelor of science in elementary education; Marie Bose, Waterford, bachelor of arts in communication; Stevan Bozovic, Racine, bachelor of business administration in finance; Veronica Cruz, Burlington, bachelor of arts in English; Cameron Dyer, Racine, bachelor of arts in communication; Kristy Fitzgerald, Burlington, bachelor of business administration in general business, magna cum laude; Kyle Herring, Racine, bachelor of business administration in accounting, magna cum laude; Cody Jacques, Waterford, bachelor of arts in criminology; Daphne Larsen, Mount Pleasant, bachelor of science in journalism; Alexandria Modrak, Waterford, bachelor of science in biology; Liz Nelson, Racine, bachelor of science in education in early childhood education, magna cum laude; Taylor Nelson, Waterford, bachelor of science in criminology; Tami Peterson, Burlington, master of business administration in business administration; Bailey Pincolic, Rochester, bachelor of business administration in general business; Carli Podella, Burlington, bachelor of arts in communication; Christopher Raschka, Waterford, bachelor of science in computer science, summa cum laude; Jacob Ready, Waterford, bachelor of science in criminology; Lillie Rogers, Burlington, bachelor of science in education in elementary education, cum laude; Christopher Ruszkiewicz, Waterford, bachelor of business administration in marketing, cum laude; Jamie Schneider, Waterford, bachelor of science in biology, magna cum laude; Kat Schwind, Burlington, bachelor of science in education in elementary education, summa cum laude; Blake Sorenson, Union Grove, bachelor of business administration in general business, magna cum laude; Jessica Sponholtz, Burlington, bachelor of arts in communication, summa cum laude; Aaron Sturdevant, Burlington, bachelor of science in education in physical education; Bryan Sturdevant, Burlington, bachelor of science in education in physical education; Anna Thompson, Racine, bachelor of science in education in elementary education, cum laude; David Villarreal, Racine, bachelor of business administration in finance; Adrianna White, Rochester, bachelor of science in education in early childhood education, summa cum laude; Lauren Whitman, Waterford, bachelor of science in communication sciences and disorders, summa cum laude.