College Graduates

UW-OSHKOSH
OSHKOSH — University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh students received diplomas in December during the University's 55th Midyear Commencement. The new grads from three UWO campuses — Fond du Lac, Fox Cities and Oshkosh — include nearly 900 with bachelor's degrees, more than 140 with master's degrees and three who earned doctor of education degrees. Students from Racine County receiving degrees were:
Burlington: Taylor M. Wishau, online and continuing education, Leadership and Organizational Studies
Kansasville: Joseph A. Krefft, online and continuing education, Fire and Emergency Response Management
Mount Pleasant: Brittney Lueckfeld, online and continuing education, liberal studies (organizational admininstration)
Racine: Kylee A. Moe, College of Nursing, Nursing; Tanner T. Naegeli, College of Business, Marketing (Digital Marketing Emphasis); Alexander J. Woodward, College of Business, Marketing
Waterford: Angela Lynn DiSalvo, College of Business, Supply Chain Management; Elyse Durben, College of Nursing, Nursing; Ross E. Gunderson, College of Business, Management (Family Business/Entrepreneurship)