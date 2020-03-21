College Graduates

OSHKOSH — University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh students received diplomas in December during the University's 55th Midyear Commencement. The new grads from three UWO campuses — Fond du Lac, Fox Cities and Oshkosh — include nearly 900 with bachelor's degrees, more than 140 with master's degrees and three who earned doctor of education degrees. Students from Racine County receiving degrees were: