College Graduates

Carthage College

KENOSHA — These Racine County residents graduated from Carthage College in May:

Caledonia: Bret Patton, bachelor’s degree.

Franksville: Jessica Thierfelder, bachelor’s degree; Samantha Woodward, bachelor’s degree.

Mount Pleasant: Nicholas DelNegro, bachelor’s degree; Bailey Hyatt, bachelor’s degree; Jessica Klincewicz, bachelor’s degree; Ellie LeCount, bachelor’s degree; Eve Plache, bachelor’s degree.

Racine: Heather Beckman, bachelor’s degree; Brett Bocciardi, bachelor’s degree; Mikaela Chumbley, bachelor’s degree; Gregory Lampark, master of education; Aliliywa Mbise, bachelor’s degree; Kaitlin Michaels, bachelor’s degree; Jennifer Overstreet, bachelor’s degree; Garrett Pynckel, bachelor’s degree; Christina Reif, master of education; Ashley Rodriguez, bachelor’s degree; Alyssa Ruediger, bachelor’s degree; Kayla Saavedra, bachelor’s degree; Courtney Serpe, bachelor’s degree; Kylee Straka, bachelor’s degree; Graysyn Summers, bachelor’s degree; Sophia Torosian, bachelor’s degree.

Sturtevant: Ruth Gray, bachelor’s degree.

Waterford: Mikaela Grunze, bachelor’s degree; DeAnn Jones, bachelor’s degree; Peter Koscinski, bachelor’s degree.

Wind Lake: Isabella Norante, bachelor’s degree.

The pre-recorded virtual commencement ceremony debuted on May 23. A traditional celebration will be held on campus at a later date.

Rockhurst University

KANSAS, Mo. — Catherine Mayer of Mount Pleasant graduated this spring from Rockhurst University with a master of business administration degree.

University of Dubuque

DUBUQUE, Iowa — Laura Klein of Burlington graduated this spring from the University of Dubuque with a master of business administration degree.

University of Wisconsin-Parkside

SOMERS — These Racine County residents are spring 2020 graduates from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside:

Burlington: Michael Heft, BA; Kyriin Richmond, BA; Grace Vorpahl, BS.

Franksville: Madelyn Baker, BS; Jordan Brekke, BS; Arica Kite, BS; Joseph Munding, BA.

Kansasville: Peter Rockwell, BS.

Mount Pleasant: Caitlin Eiben, BS; Mariah Eiben, BS; Ivana Filipovic, BS; Logan Kohlhagen, BA; Jennifer Lei, BS; Evan Lewandowski, MBA; Jacob Mayrand, MBA; Kailee Mullen, BA; Holly Myrup, BA; Amber Nolan, BS; Chinedu Obowu, MBA; Jacob Parson, BS; Edward Potter, BA; Zachary Smith, BS; Kailyn Standiford, BA; Jeremy Steward, BS; David Tokicz, BS; Daniela Toscano, BA.

Racine: Brandon Acker, BS; Vanessa Acuna, BS; Marimar Aguero, BA; Areege Ali, BS; Nathan Arndt, BS; Cynthia Arneson, BS; Zachary Atkins, BA and BS; Drake Beck, BA; Elizabeth Behling, BS; George Black, BA; Kaila Breitenstein, BS; Lindsay Brieske, BA; Michael Broeker, BS; Leighton Cannalte, BA; Michael Carman, BS; Jaliin Collier, BS; Anahi Cruz, BA and BS; Brittany Dobrowski, MAMB; Chassity Elder, BS; Cameron Fair, BA; Jacob Faris, BA; Hayden Fettes, BS; Jordan Fox, BS; Tiffani Gaede, BS; Vincent Galis, BS; Brooke Gallert, BS; Andrei Georgescu, MBA; Cassandra Gillen, BS; Cynthia Gorsiski, BA; Kate Grabowski, BA; Mariana Gutierrez, BS; Ty Haarsma, BA; Camryn Hannemann, BS; Codie Hannemann, BS; Danielle Hautzinger, BS; Cameron Hetland, BS; Jonah Holub, BA; Alberto Huerta, MBA; Nada Ivanic, BA; Chad Jocius, BS; Sydney Johnson, BS; Bailey Johnston, BA and BS; Daniel Kaprelian, BS; Tiffany Kellman, BS; John Larson, MS; Amanda Lewkowski, BS; Andrew Lexa, BA; Angelina Lopez, BS; Norma Lopez, BS; Cesar Maldonado, BA; Wendy Marion, BA; Jose Martinez, BS; Robert McGee, BS; Jocelyne Mendoza, BA; Erika Meredith, BS; Jordan Mudge, BA; Thierno Ndao, MSCIS; Orlando Palomares, BS; BreAnna Portale, BS; Mari Ramirez, BA and BS; Marissa Ramos, BS; Felicia Ramos Tovar, BA; Ravneet Randhawa, BA and BS; Matthew Rangel, BA; Kayla Rogers, BA; Dayana Santiago, BS; Salina Servantez, BS; Sarah Seyferth, BA; Bryan Slayton, BS; Bailey Sorensen, BA; Robert Sorenson, BA; Cole Standiford, BS; Neil Steinmetz, BA; Joshua Stewart, BA; Kimberly Sullivan, BS; Katherine Szymandera, BS; George Taylor, BS; Bryanna Thomas, BS; Cassandra Walek, BS; Miles Wallace, BS; Adrian Walton, BA; Benjamin White, BA; Tanesha Yancy, BA; Mirella Zuniga, BS.

Sturtevant: Mia Beauchamp, BA; Alexandra Gibon, BA; Adrienne Shimada, BA; Shaddeus Strege, BA; Dale Swart, BA.

Union Grove: Kaitlynn Cadd, BS; Beth Frederick, MBA; Christopher Henzel, BA; Alyssa McClelland, BS; Jacob Saal, BA; Emma Voge, BS; Emma Witek, BA; Branden Witte, BS.

Waterford: Emily Baker, BA; Amanda Bergevain-Barber, BS; Aleksandar Prpa, MS.

University of Wisconsin-Platteville

PLATTEVILLE — These University of Wisconsin-Platteville students from Racine County were awarded diplomas for the spring and summer of 2020:

Burlington: Gerald Ehr, BS in civil engineering and BS in environmental engineering; Tanika Johnson, BS in criminal justice; Cole Kresken, BS in industrial technology management; Ty Lane, BS in mechanical engineering; Veronica Longstreet, BS in agricultural business; Jordan Monroe, BS in industrial technology management.

Franksville: Maya Grueneberg, BS in criminal justice; Katelyn Gultch, BS in criminal justice; Samuel Gultch, BS in industrial technology management; Mason Sinda, BS in biology.

Kansasville: Maegan Kreuscher, BS in animal science.

Mount Pleasant: Amanda Czerwinski, BS in business administration; Sara Schoening, BS in biology and BS in forensic investigation; Jordan Frentz, BS in mechanical engineering; Nathanael Gross, BS in industrial technology management; Benjamin Kammueller, BS in business administration; Nathan Miller, BS in criminal justice; Tyler Nelson, BS in mechanical engineering; Matthew Rathbun, BS in criminal justice; Frances Tempesta, BS in chemistry.

Union Grove: Brendon Belongia, BS in mechanical engineering.

Waterford: Haley Daniels, BS in psychology; Jacob Greene, BS in computer science; Reilly Kent, BS in business administration.

University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

WHITEWATER — The following students from Racine County graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater this spring:

Burlington: Taylor Borchardt, associate of arts in liberal arts; Ronna Brennan, master of science in counseling; Justin Brust, bachelor of business administration in finance; Joey Dedick, BS in liberal studies; Abigail Felton, BS in chemistry; Cassandra Grams, BA in history; Lindsay Grant, master of science in professional studies; Franklin Hozeska, bachelor of business administration in marketing; Gunnar Knight, BS in criminology; Graeme Langley, master of science in school psychology; Shannan Lojeski, BA in English; Abigale Schoepke, BS in psychology; Alexandria Schroeder, BS in physical education; Nikki Smith, BS in early childhood education; Samantha Terrault, master of business administration; Mike Trocke, bachelor of business administration in international business; Andrew Weis, BS in criminology.

Caledonia: Benjamin Ahler, BS in political science.

Franksville: Connor Fedders, bachelor of business administration in marketing; William Slattery, bachelor of business administration in finance.

Mount Pleasant: Brianna Donaldson-Morton, BS in biology; Brian Martinez, BA in political science; Emily Neider, master of science in counseling; Mason Oxley, BS in Spanish.

Racine: Kelly Alicea, BA in liberal studies; Thomas Appleton, bachelor of business administration in supply chain and operations management; Sara Bieneman, bachelor of music; Alana Buckley, BA in communication; Joseph Hammond, BA in media arts and game development; Amanda Perez, BS in special education; Julia Rosenquist-Rodriguez, bachelor of business administration in human resource management; Kayla Williams, bachelor of business administration in accounting; Zach Wilson, BS in computer science.

Sturtevant: Alicia Amaya, bachelor of business administration in general management; Brittany Christman, BS in early childhood education; Daniel Garner, BS in computer science.

Union Grove: Brianna Johnson, bachelor of business administration in general management.

Waterford: Noah Berg, bachelor of business administration in general management; Kristy Butterbrodt, BS in education; Alexis Chapman, BA in English; Ryan Dietrich, BA in journalism; Miranda Janke, bachelor of business administration in marketing; Marissa Kohler, BA in psychology; Emily Martinsen, BA in history; Nicolette Miller, master of social work; Luke Piccione, BA in communication; Caleb Reichardt, bachelor of business administration in entrepreneurship; Emily Ruszkiewicz, BS in biology; Kody Schilling, BA in history; Cole Vento, BA in criminology; Rebecca Weber, bachelor of music; Matt Wezyk, BA in criminology.

Wind Lake: Donn Trampe, master of science in counseling.

