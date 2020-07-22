College Graduates

Burlington: Taylor Borchardt, associate of arts in liberal arts; Ronna Brennan, master of science in counseling; Justin Brust, bachelor of business administration in finance; Joey Dedick, BS in liberal studies; Abigail Felton, BS in chemistry; Cassandra Grams, BA in history; Lindsay Grant, master of science in professional studies; Franklin Hozeska, bachelor of business administration in marketing; Gunnar Knight, BS in criminology; Graeme Langley, master of science in school psychology; Shannan Lojeski, BA in English; Abigale Schoepke, BS in psychology; Alexandria Schroeder, BS in physical education; Nikki Smith, BS in early childhood education; Samantha Terrault, master of business administration; Mike Trocke, bachelor of business administration in international business; Andrew Weis, BS in criminology.