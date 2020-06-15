COLLEGE GRADUATES
0 comments
COLLEGE GRADUATES

COLLEGE GRADUATES

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bob Jones University

GREENVILLE, S.C. — David Farmer, Racine, bachelor of science in visual studies, magna cum laude.

Cedarville University

CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Grace Christiansen, East Troy, bachelor of arts in middle childhood education.

Colorado College

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Joshua Birndorf, Racine, bachelor of arts in anthropology, cum laude; Alexander Rehorst, Mount Pleasant, bachelor of arts in computer science.

Georgia Institute of Technology

ATLANTA, Ga. — Christopher Romanowski, Burlington, master of science in analytics.

McKendree University

LEBANON, Ill. — Madeline Shea, Racine, bachelor of science in biology and Spanish, cum laude.

Minnesota State University

MANKATO, Minn. — Erin Kost, Racine, bachelor of science in dental hygiene, magna cum laude; Emma Schlei, Racine, master of science in gender and women’s studies.

National University of Health Sciences

LOMBARD, Ill. — Nectarios Duchac, Racine, doctor of naturopathic medicine.

St. Norbert College

DE PERE — Luke Andrekus, Burlington, bachelor of business administration; Matthew Holloway, Union Grove, bachelor of arts; Ariana Konwent, Waterford, bachelor of business administration, summa cum laude; Mara Mandli, Racine, bachelor of arts; Joseph Peterson, Racine, bachelor of arts; Lukas Thornton, Waterford, bachelor of arts.

The University of Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. — Amrik Crow, Racine, master of science in exercise and nutrition science.

Trine University

ANGOLA, Ind. — Claire Ryan of Union Grove, bachelor of science in electrical engineering.

University of Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio — Allison Thurwanger, Racine, bachelor of science in human resource management, magna cum laude.

University of Nebraska-Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — Ross A. Canales, Burlington, master of science; Matthew R. Hardesty, Franksville, bachelor of science in agronomy.

University of Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. — These Racine students received degrees: Bridger Banco and Maya Dizack.

University of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Amelie J. Bennett, bachelor of fine arts in ballet and bachelor of science in psychology.

Wilkes University

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Tanya Chiapusio, Burlington, master of science in nursing.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: UW-Madison students on proposed tuition cut

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News