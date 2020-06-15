COLLEGE GRADUATES

Bob Jones University
GREENVILLE, S.C. — David Farmer, Racine, bachelor of science in visual studies, magna cum laude.
Cedarville University
CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Grace Christiansen, East Troy, bachelor of arts in middle childhood education.
Colorado College
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Joshua Birndorf, Racine, bachelor of arts in anthropology, cum laude; Alexander Rehorst, Mount Pleasant, bachelor of arts in computer science.
Georgia Institute of Technology
ATLANTA, Ga. — Christopher Romanowski, Burlington, master of science in analytics.
McKendree University
LEBANON, Ill. — Madeline Shea, Racine, bachelor of science in biology and Spanish, cum laude.
Minnesota State University
MANKATO, Minn. — Erin Kost, Racine, bachelor of science in dental hygiene, magna cum laude; Emma Schlei, Racine, master of science in gender and women’s studies.
National University of Health Sciences
LOMBARD, Ill. — Nectarios Duchac, Racine, doctor of naturopathic medicine.
St. Norbert College
DE PERE — Luke Andrekus, Burlington, bachelor of business administration; Matthew Holloway, Union Grove, bachelor of arts; Ariana Konwent, Waterford, bachelor of business administration, summa cum laude; Mara Mandli, Racine, bachelor of arts; Joseph Peterson, Racine, bachelor of arts; Lukas Thornton, Waterford, bachelor of arts.
The University of Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — Amrik Crow, Racine, master of science in exercise and nutrition science.
Trine University
ANGOLA, Ind. — Claire Ryan of Union Grove, bachelor of science in electrical engineering.
University of Findlay
FINDLAY, Ohio — Allison Thurwanger, Racine, bachelor of science in human resource management, magna cum laude.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — Ross A. Canales, Burlington, master of science; Matthew R. Hardesty, Franksville, bachelor of science in agronomy.
University of Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. — These Racine students received degrees: Bridger Banco and Maya Dizack.
University of Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Amelie J. Bennett, bachelor of fine arts in ballet and bachelor of science in psychology.
Wilkes University
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Tanya Chiapusio, Burlington, master of science in nursing.
