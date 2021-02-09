COLLEGE GRADUATES

 Skip to main content
UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-STOUT

MENOMONIE — Blais Hurst, Burlington, bachelor of science in food science and technology; Michelle Jessup, Waterford, master of science in education; Jeffrey Kiel, Waterford, master of science in operations and supply management; Raul Mejia, Mount Pleasant, bachelor of science in management; Bradley Minger, Sturtevant, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering; Trevor Mumm, Racine, bachelor of science in computer and electrical engineering; Stephanie Zengler, Racine, bachelor of science in business administration.

