COLLEGE GRADUATES

Racine: Joshua Allain, bachelor of arts; James Andresen, master of science; Julia Atkins, bachelor of science in nursing; Samantha Bellaire, bachelor of science; Gabrielle Bisceglia, bachelor of science in nursing; Allison Bonicontro, master of library and information science; Nicola Chernouski, bachelor of science in nursing; Anna Chiapete, master of science; Melissa Coey, bachelor of science in nursing; Michelle Guthrie, master of business administration; Ana Gutierrez, master of public administration; Kelsey Hood, bachelor of science; Alana Hughes, bachelor of science in nursing; Trevor Iglinski, master of science; Silbi Isein, bachelor of science; Ashley Iwinski, master of business administration; Colin Johnson, bachelor of science in nursing; Sanjeev Knotek, bachelor of science; Emily Kravish, bachelor of arts; Jake Lucareli, bachelor of arts; Diana Lufter, bachelor of science in nursing; Blaike Makutz, bachelor of science in nursing; Amber Marzette, master of human resources and labor relations; Allyssa Marzette-Pron, master of business administration; Hannah Molitor, bachelor of science; Karina Montoto, bachelor of science; Alexander Nash, bachelor of business administration; Damar Palomares, bachelor of science in nursing; Scott Poznanski, bachelor of science; Damion Rouse, bachelor of business administration; Colin Spieker, bachelor of science; Chase Stulo, bachelor of science; Madelyn Tabor, master of arts; Heather Tolbert, bachelor of science; Joy Trapp, bachelor of science in nursing; Jenny Ulbricht, master of science; Ashley Veselik, master of science; Kerri Warner, bachelor of business administration; Sheri Watson, bachelor of science; Teresa Weiss, bachelor of science in nursing.