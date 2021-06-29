COLLEGE GRADUATES

Carthage College
KENOSHA — The following Racine County students graduated from Carthage College during the spring 2021 semester:
GRADUATE DEGREES:
MOUNT PLEASANT: Mya Collum.
RACINE: Melanie Cruz, Eric Sego, Luz Cartagena, Chris Aho, Elise Mickelson, Tiffani Brown.
WATERFORD: Peter Koscinski.
UNDERGRADUATE DEGREES:
CALEDONIA: Jason Klatt.
FRANKSVILLE: Steven Wright.
MOUNT PLEASANT: Jacob Del Negro, Alexander Scalzo, Nicholas Terzis.
RACINE: Patrick Anderson, Wendy Cruz, Meredith Ford, Matthew Jorgenson, Gretchen Koepsel, Nohemi Lopez, Jenny Martinez, Candice Mattie, Daniel Nichols, Briana Nuno, Alexandria Olszewski, Sarah Schuster, Sophia Tajnai, Nathan Thompkins, Brian Weir.
STURTEVANT: Taylor Peterson.
UNION GROVE: Bryce Edwards, Anna Faust, Giulia Hoke, Carrie Weis.
WATERFORD: Ellen Moore, Emily Smith.
Colorado College
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Lily Tejeda-Barillas, Mount Pleasant, bachelor of arts in anthropology.
Concordia University, Nebraska
SEWARD, Neb. — Callie Mikolajczyk, Caledonia, master of education.
Elmhurst University
ELMHURST, Ill. — Erika Hauser-Smetana, Racine, master of science in communication sciences and disorders.
Iowa State University
AMES, Iowa — Dylan Clements, Burlington, bachelor of science in industrial engineering; Andrew Lavin, Racine, bachelor of science in genetics (LAS), cum laude; Andrew Lindner, Waterford, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering; Clayton Esch, Yorkville, bachelor of science in agricultural business.
Minnesota State University
MANKATO, Minn. — Emelia Selky, Racine, bachelor of science in corrections and psychology, magna cum laude; Jiameng Zhou, Waterford, bachelor of science in computer information technology, cum laude.
Mount Mary University
MILWAUKEE — Lori Howard, Racine, master of science in dietetics; Amy Bahr, Racine, master of science in professional counseling; Isabel Chavez, Racine, bachelor of social work; Victoria See, Burlington, bachelor of science in biology; Emily Cabaltera, Mount Pleasant, bachelor of arts in psychology, preoccupational therapy; Diana Osberg, Mount Pleasant, bachelor of science in dietetics; Ann Wiedenbeck, Mount Pleasant, occupational therapy doctorate.
Northland College
ASHLAND — Logan Tabat, Waterford, bachelor of science in natural resources-fisheries and wildlife ecology.
St. Mary’s University of Minnesota
WINONA, Minn. — Alexis Holliday, Waterford, bachelor of arts in sport management.
St. Norbert College
DE PERE — Regan Borowski, Burlington, bachelor of science; Ethan Mastrocola, Burlington, bachelor of arts; Alec Smith, Racine, bachelor of arts; Alexander Strabley, Waterford, bachelor of business administration; Nolan Weber, bachelor of business administration.
Trinity Christian College
PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. — Abby Wiegers, Racine, bachelor of science.
University of Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Rachel Gentile, Racine, bachelor of business administration in marketing.
University of Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Jerome Sindberg, Waterford, doctor of physical therapy.
University of Maryland Global Campus
ADELPHI, Md. — Vincent Joseph Arenas, Mount Pleasant, bachelor of science in public safety administration, summa cum laude.
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — Evan Steinberger, Burlington, bachelor of science in business administration, honors program.
University of Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. — Scott Isaacson, son of David and Barb Isaacson of Racine, bachelor of science in chemistry and minor in mathematics, summa cum laude.
University of Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Jakob Thut, Racine, master of business administration in management.
University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee MILWAUKEE — The following Racine County residents graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in the spring of 2021:
Burlington: Laina Batdorf, bachelor of science in nursing; Sarah Counsell, bachelor of science; Collin Foote, bachelor of science; Dalia Gonzalez, education specialist; Evan Hisey, bachelor of fine arts; Jordan Kaluzny, master of science; Patinya Kayasit, master of science; Dalton Koch, bachelor of business administration; Danielle Letkewicz, bachelor of business administration; Brittney Mangold, bachelor of science; Luke Osterndorf, bachelor of business administration; Steven Rasmussen, bachelor of science; Gregory Sember, bachelor of science in engineering.
Caledonia: Amy Drescher, bachelor of science; Brett Nelson, master of business administration; Samuel Ramirez, bachelor of science; Alyssa Stever, bachelor of science; Nicholas Yourich, bachelor of science in engineering.
Franksville: Ina Bharat, bachelor of arts; Sarah DeLao, bachelor of science; Brittany Johnson, bachelor of arts; Elizabeth Paskiewicz, bachelor of science in nursing; Bryceton Stiemsma, bachelor of arts.
Kansasville: Krystie Anderson, master of science; Jacob Currah, bachelor of science in nursing; Ali-Rae Knapp, bachelor of business administration.
Mount Pleasant: Peyton Adams, bachelor of science; Joshua Balke, bachelor of fine arts; Nicole Canfield, bachelor of business administration; Andrew Dahl, bachelor of science; Madalyn Druktenis, bachelor of business administration; Alice Feest, bachelor of science in nursing; Jason Fogt Jr., bachelor of science; Bryn Glennon, bachelor of science in engineering; Margret Hinze, bachelor of arts; Emma Horvath, bachelor of business administration; Samantha Johnson, bachelor of science; Allyson Karnowski, master of business administration; Jack LaLonde, bachelor of science; Travis Larson, master of business administration; Nathan Meisner, bachelor of science in engineering; Leah Morris, master of nursing; Andrew Moyer, bachelor of business administration; Neishalis Muniz, bachelor of science; Ashton Loryn Murray, bachelor of arts; Abigail Neider, bachelor of science; Danielle Poisl, bachelor of science; Sarah Porter, master of business administration; Sarah Wiedenbeck, bachelor of arts; Melissa Zuengler, bachelor of science in engineering.
Racine: Joshua Allain, bachelor of arts; James Andresen, master of science; Julia Atkins, bachelor of science in nursing; Samantha Bellaire, bachelor of science; Gabrielle Bisceglia, bachelor of science in nursing; Allison Bonicontro, master of library and information science; Nicola Chernouski, bachelor of science in nursing; Anna Chiapete, master of science; Melissa Coey, bachelor of science in nursing; Michelle Guthrie, master of business administration; Ana Gutierrez, master of public administration; Kelsey Hood, bachelor of science; Alana Hughes, bachelor of science in nursing; Trevor Iglinski, master of science; Silbi Isein, bachelor of science; Ashley Iwinski, master of business administration; Colin Johnson, bachelor of science in nursing; Sanjeev Knotek, bachelor of science; Emily Kravish, bachelor of arts; Jake Lucareli, bachelor of arts; Diana Lufter, bachelor of science in nursing; Blaike Makutz, bachelor of science in nursing; Amber Marzette, master of human resources and labor relations; Allyssa Marzette-Pron, master of business administration; Hannah Molitor, bachelor of science; Karina Montoto, bachelor of science; Alexander Nash, bachelor of business administration; Damar Palomares, bachelor of science in nursing; Scott Poznanski, bachelor of science; Damion Rouse, bachelor of business administration; Colin Spieker, bachelor of science; Chase Stulo, bachelor of science; Madelyn Tabor, master of arts; Heather Tolbert, bachelor of science; Joy Trapp, bachelor of science in nursing; Jenny Ulbricht, master of science; Ashley Veselik, master of science; Kerri Warner, bachelor of business administration; Sheri Watson, bachelor of science; Teresa Weiss, bachelor of science in nursing.
Sturtevant: Martin O’Malley, bachelor of science in nursing.
Union Grove: Logan Essers, bachelor of science in engineering; Todd Osborne, master of science; Paris Zamba, associate of arts and sciences.
Waterford: Jordan Brekke, associate of arts and sciences; Abigail Bresson, associate of arts and sciences; Calla Esch, bachelor of business administration; Dakota Galkowski, associate of arts and sciences; Danielle Hobach, bachelor of science; Nicholas Kirincich, master of business administration; Russell Klein, bachelor of science; Taylor Knudsen, bachelor of business administration; Chloe Torres, bachelor of science; Jak Wanek, associate of arts and sciences; Patrick White, bachelor of science.
Wind Lake: Victor Centeno, associate of arts and sciences.
Wind Point: Amanda Boston, bachelor of arts.