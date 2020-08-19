COLLEGE GRADUATES

Illinois Wesleyan University
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — Sara Toniolo, Racine, degree in nursing.
Rockford University ROCKFORD, Ill. — Henry Froehlich, Mount Pleasant, bachelor of science in nursing.
University of Wisconsin-OshkoshOSHKOSH — These Racine County residents graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh:
BURLINGTON: Matthew Cobb, leadership and organizational studies; Adrian Dujardin, social work; Jacob LaForest, radio-TV-film; Alison Rueter, interactive web management.
FRANKSVILLE: Alyssa Leffler, marketing; Megan Strasser, communication studies.
MOUNT PLEASANT: Jessica Dybul, Spanish; Kayla Pena, nursing.
RACINE: Aaron Bixby, fire and emergency administration and management; Bristol Farrington, psychology; Kyra Hagemann, psychology; Ashley Jimenez, associate of arts and science; Maribel Ramos, doctor of nursing practice, nurse anesthesia; James Ryback, marketing; Maya Thielen-Herrera, music.
UNION GROVE: Brandon Paulick, history; Sedona Sieg, psychology; Julia Yuhas, kinesiology.
Marquette UniversityMILWAUKEE — These Racine County residents graduated from Marquette University:
BURLINGTON: Ellie Petrie, master of science in nursing; Renee Reince, master of science in nursing.
CALEDONIA: Kayla Kinnear, master of science in nursing; Brandon Kraft, bachelor of science in biomedical sciences.
FRANKSVILLE: Alexandra Goodrich, bachelor of science in nursing; Justine Oertel, master of science in nursing.
MOUNT PLEASANT: Nicholas Cronin, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering; Olivia Johnson, master of arts in languages, literatures and culture; Michael Derek Lim, master of science in nursing; Peter Merkel, master of education in educational policy and leadership; Madalyn Theama, bachelor of science in speech pathology and audiology.
RACINE: Tava Hansen, bachelor of science in innovation and entrepreneurship; Emily Lamberton, bachelor of arts in psychology; Nikolas Lange, bachelor of science in computer science; Katherine Leskowicz, certificate in clinical laboratory science; Haley Lynam, doctorate in physical therapy; Rachel Margis, doctor of dental surgery in dentistry; Lindsey Mastos, master of science in nursing; Esabeau Neale, bachelor of arts in public relations; Salonee Patel, Juris doctor in law; Haley Stepanek, Juris doctor in law; Adam Vanderheyden, Juris doctor in law.
STURTEVANT: Abbie Collova, master of business administration.
WATERFORD: Alyssa Baker, master of science in nursing; Mariah Hanrahan, bachelor of science in nursing; Kelly Krause, juris doctor in law.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!