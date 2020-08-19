COLLEGE GRADUATES

BURLINGTON: Ellie Petrie, master of science in nursing; Renee Reince, master of science in nursing.

CALEDONIA: Kayla Kinnear, master of science in nursing; Brandon Kraft, bachelor of science in biomedical sciences.

FRANKSVILLE: Alexandra Goodrich, bachelor of science in nursing; Justine Oertel, master of science in nursing.

MOUNT PLEASANT: Nicholas Cronin, bachelor of science in mechanical engineering; Olivia Johnson, master of arts in languages, literatures and culture; Michael Derek Lim, master of science in nursing; Peter Merkel, master of education in educational policy and leadership; Madalyn Theama, bachelor of science in speech pathology and audiology.

RACINE: Tava Hansen, bachelor of science in innovation and entrepreneurship; Emily Lamberton, bachelor of arts in psychology; Nikolas Lange, bachelor of science in computer science; Katherine Leskowicz, certificate in clinical laboratory science; Haley Lynam, doctorate in physical therapy; Rachel Margis, doctor of dental surgery in dentistry; Lindsey Mastos, master of science in nursing; Esabeau Neale, bachelor of arts in public relations; Salonee Patel, Juris doctor in law; Haley Stepanek, Juris doctor in law; Adam Vanderheyden, Juris doctor in law.

STURTEVANT: Abbie Collova, master of business administration.

WATERFORD: Alyssa Baker, master of science in nursing; Mariah Hanrahan, bachelor of science in nursing; Kelly Krause, juris doctor in law.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0