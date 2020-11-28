 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COLLEGE GRADUATES
0 comments
COLLEGE GRADUATES

COLLEGE GRADUATES

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Marquette University

MILWAUKEE — Brian Coe, Racine, bachelor of arts in political science; Jennifer Eppinger, Racine, master of science in nursing; Taylor Jarmes, Waterford, master of science in nursing; Sydney Kutsch, Mount Pleasant, bachelor of science in biomedical sciences; Blake Moczynski, Waterford, master of science in nursing; David Reske, Racine, bachelor of science in elementary/middle education; Norly Rueda Garcia Luna, Racine, bachelor of science in marketing; Heather Schweissinger, Racine, master of science in nursing; Shannon Smyczek, Union Grove, master of science in nursing; Shelby Trongeau, Kansasville, master of science in nursing.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UWP announces award recipients
A+

UWP announces award recipients

SOMERS — In lieu of an in-person networking event this year, UW-Parkside hosted its 2020 Nonprofit Breakfast virtually Oct. 9. Guests settled …

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Charleston schools assistant superintendent on COVID changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News