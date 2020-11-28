COLLEGE GRADUATES

MILWAUKEE — Brian Coe, Racine, bachelor of arts in political science; Jennifer Eppinger, Racine, master of science in nursing; Taylor Jarmes, Waterford, master of science in nursing; Sydney Kutsch, Mount Pleasant, bachelor of science in biomedical sciences; Blake Moczynski, Waterford, master of science in nursing; David Reske, Racine, bachelor of science in elementary/middle education; Norly Rueda Garcia Luna, Racine, bachelor of science in marketing; Heather Schweissinger, Racine, master of science in nursing; Shannon Smyczek, Union Grove, master of science in nursing; Shelby Trongeau, Kansasville, master of science in nursing.